Shaquille O'Neal REVEALS He Got Teammate Traded Because He Didn't Want to Pay USD 50,000 for No. 33 Jersey

Shaquille O’Neal's larger-than-life presence in the basketball world is no secret, and his quest for the number 33 jersey adds another fascinating chapter to his legendary career.

Upon joining the Orlando Magic back in 1992, Shaquille O’Neal wanted himself in the iconic number 33 jersey, but faced a surprising demand from his veteran teammate Terry Catledge. Catledge made a bold request for a whopping $50,000 to pass it on to Shaq.

However, his preferred number was 33, the same number he wore in high school and college. But unable to meet this steep price, Shaq ended up sporting the number 32 on his jersey during his time with the Magic.

In his recent appearance on the podcast, The Big Podcast, Shaq revealed what he did instead of paying the hefty amount upfront. Shaq said, “When I first got to Orlando, Terry Catledge was like, 'You're gonna have to pay me.' 'Bro, I'm not paying you; I'm cool.' He was arrogant about it. He said, 'Oh yeah, you can have it. But you gonna have to buy it. Young fella, making all that money.' No, I wouldn't have bought it. 32 was cool.”

Shaq further revealed a stunning disclosure that might have taken Terry by surprise. He added, “ And he was traded during the middle of the season. The statue of limitation's up now. Yeah, I did that, Terry Catledge. That was all me”

The Orlando Magic got Shaq’s jersey retired

The Orlando Magic retired Shaquille O'Neal's jersey in a historic ceremony. As Orlando's first No. 1 overall draft pick, O'Neal achieved numerous firsts, including being the first to make an All-Star team, win Rookie of the Year, and become an All-NBA selection in a Magic uniform.

Despite leaving the franchise, the unexpected honor of jersey retirement came true on a memorable Tuesday night and drew an eager crowd that included O'Neal's former teammates, such as Penny Hardaway, Dennis Scott, and Nick Anderson.

The decision to retire O'Neal's jersey was unprecedented for the Magic, as they had never retired a player's number before. This marked a fitting tribute to O'Neal's profound impact during his time with the team and aligned perfectly with the celebration of the Magic's 35th season.

