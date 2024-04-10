Who Is Lindsey Harding? All About the First Woman NBA Head Coach Probable

Lindsey Harding is a trailblazing figure in the world of basketball, known for her remarkable career as a professional player and her transition into coaching.

Born on June 12, 1984 in Alabama, Harding's legacy is equally rooted in the domestic as well as the international basketball arenas. At 39, Harding has already achieved success in the sport, holding the position of head coach for the G League's Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

As the first woman to be appointed as a head coach in the NBA G League, she has shattered traditional barriers and made history in an industry predominantly occupied by male figures right from the beginning of her career.

The coaching career for the Alabama born coach follows an impressive 10-year stint as a WNBA player, during which she played for six different teams and was the runner-up for WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2007. Known for her skills as a point guard, Harding averaged 9.8 points and 4.0 assists per game, starting 210 of her 270 WNBA games.

After retiring from her WNBA career in 2016, Harding wasted no time transitioning to coaching. She began her coaching journey in player development and scouting with the 76ers before moving on to the Sacramento Kings as a player development coach.

Furthermore, Harding's coaching accolades, particularly her recent recognition as the NBA G League Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season with the Stockton Kings, attest to her exemplary leadership and coaching prowess.

Back in 2021, she also took on the role of head coach for South Sudan's women's national team and later assumed the same position for the Mexican women's national team in 2022. This diverse coaching experience, along with her recent success leading the Stockton Kings to a 24-10 record in her debut season, has put her squarely on the radar for the NBA head coaching role.

