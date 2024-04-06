Shaquille O’Neal Was the ‘Worst Teammate of All Time’ Claims Former Laker in NSFW Revelation

According to Matt Barnes, Shaq was the worst teammate of all time! But why is that? He revealed the reason recently during the latest episode of podcast P. The 15X all star NBA champion and veteran decided to share an untold story of Shaquille O'Neal being the most cutthroat and funny team member ever.

He shared some insightful stories of when they used to play together and how Shaq was the biggest prankster on the team.

Shaq did what to Lou Amundson?

The 15-time all-star who achieved four NBA championships and three finals MVP awards is known for his pranks and hilarious personality. He has played some pranks that were borderline offensive to some but hilarious to others.

According to Barnes he once played a prank on Amundson. Barnes narrated, “Shaq put Lou’s mouthpiece in his tights and put it up underneath his n*ts. If I’m not if I’m lying I’m gonna throw him, bro. I’m sorry, big fella. If he didn’t know and put it in this, oh, oh I’m lying, I’m flying. So everyone knew but Lou. So Shaq goes through a whole shoot-around with Lou’s mouthpiece under his nut sack and puts it back in his locker. And then before the game, like Lou, like a coach, would be talking to lose always. Someone’s going to kind of get up, put his mouthpiece in, and jump around because he’s an energy dude, bro. He put that in his mouth. Everyone died. He laid out on the ground.”

There was also another time when the basketball champion had once asked JR Rider to fight Kobe Bryant for $10,000 while they were on the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes claims that Shaq had a full pile of $1 bills prepared if the challenge was accepted.

He has played other pranks on his teammates as well and all of them were not only well thought out but hilarious.

What other pranks did Shaq’s teammates have to face?

According to Amin Elhassan, Amundson had filled Shaq’s truck with small styrofoam pieces as a prank. In response to that O’Neil had reportedly peed on his shoes and also tampered with his mouth guard and hair care gear. Amundson’s response to the meddled mouthguard was to immediately take it out and through it with precision at the bench.

Elhassan also said, “He goes to Lou’s locker, grabs his sneakers, pees in them. That’s the start, right? He then goes and let’s just say “messes with” some of Lou’s haircare devices, like his brush and his comb and stuff. Mess with them. Let me put it this way: Messes with them in a way that – I was comfortable telling you he peed in the shoes. I’m not comfortable telling you what he did to the hair stuff. And then this part, I will tell you: He tampers with Lou’s mouth guard. He tampers with it.”

However, apparently, the NBA legend had denied the claims of peeing on Amundson’s shoes. He revealed that he never used human urine in a prank even during his Phoenix Suns days.

