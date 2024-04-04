Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Reason Why He Threw Away his 1996 Olympic Gold Medal

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his dominant displays in the NBA for almost two decades. He is also for his business ventures and his performances as a DJ. However, among his achievements, Shaq winning two Olympic gold medals isn’t discussed more often.

The Diesel recently shared a story on his podcast about how he threw away the gold medal in frustration over lack of playing time on the way to becoming a gold medalist.

What did Shaq say?

“In the gold medal game, Lenny Wilkens says, ‘This is probably David Robinson’s last game. So he’s gonna get more minutes.’ But he didn’t play me at all… I was so pissed I threw my gold medal out the car window. I threw it away on the highway.”

Shaq’s confidence in his abilities

Olympic gold is a dream for every athlete regardless of whatever sport he or she is participating in. The athletes worked for years to have a shot at the gold and this shows how confident Shaq was in his abilities that he didn’t bother to keep the gold medal since he felt he didn’t do anything to earn it.

Robinson was a respected veteran then, but Shaq never liked being on the bench and not helping his teammates on the court. Anyone would have been happy to be on the bench for Robinson out of respect but Shaq didn’t like it even though he was an unproven youngster at that time.

The gold medal was never found

O'Neal didn't think he was worthy of the recognition. That medal has never been located to this day; it might be lying in the ground somewhere, just waiting to be discovered. Thankfully, O'Neal still has an Olympic medal and he doesn't seem to be losing sleep over losing such an important relic.

