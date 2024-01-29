‘She told me I need some good d---’: Luce Cannon claims he slept with Shaquille O’Neal’s ex wife 2 weeks before she married pastor husband

Shaunie O'Neal, the ex-spouse of Shaquille O'Neal, shared a seven-year marital journey with him that ended in 2009. Now, she has been remarried to Pastor Keion Henderson since May 2022 but continues raising their six children with Shaquille.

Shaquille O'Neal, on his part, insists on his special bond with Shaunie, even after her marriage to another. He openly shares his promise to continue loving, providing for, and protecting Shaunie.

Since their split, Shaq and Shaunie have built an amicable friendship, talking to each other every day.

In a recent scandal, rapper Luce Cannon held Shaunie—now Shaunie Henderson—under a spotlight. He boldly claimed that she was his "sugar momma" in the days leading up to her marriage to Pastor Keion Henderson in 2022.

Cannon alleged that Shaunie provided him with lavishly expensive presents, such as watches, adding that they were involved in money negotiations that reached up to $50,000.

Asserting the extravagant spending by Shaunie on himself, Cannon told the No Jumper podcast, "She bought me a Richard Mille."

He scandalously added, "I was intimate with her just two weeks before she married the pastor. She told me I need some good d— before walking down the aisle."

Shaunie and Shaquille O'Neal's unspoken responses to the controversy

Neither Shaunie nor Shaquille O'Neal have reacted to these allegations. Instead, Shaunie posted an affectionate snippet with her husband on social media.

She underscored their love and dedication through a Bible verse, Matthew 19:6, which talks about the sanctity of marriage.

They do not acknowledge the circulating rumors about her private life. It remains unknown whether O'Neal will confront the matter, as he has remained silent about it on social media.

Regardless of the scandal, Shaunie remains undeterred, focusing on her marriage and the connection she maintains with her husband - a narrative reiterated through her social media posts.

Despite their divorce, Shaquille O'Neal persistently terms his ex-wife, Shaunie, as "my wife", hinting at his respect and gratitude for her significant presence in his life. In a candid interview recently, O'Neal confessed to his past errors, accepting blame for their marital breakdown.

He voiced regrets over not appreciating the worth of their relationship until it ended and acknowledged the distress he inflicted.

O'Neal's incessant reference to the term "my wife" appears reflective of his personal sentiments and reverence for the memories they hold, as well as the shared responsibility of parenting their four children.

