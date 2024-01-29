'How does it keep getting better': LeBron James acknowledges bond with rival Stephen Curry in Lakers' thrilling 145-144 overtime victory

In a thrilling double-overtime clash of the year, the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly defeated the Golden State Warriors 145-144.

The game featured standout performances from top players including Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell. However, the spotlight shined brightest on the megastars, LeBron James, and Steph Curry.

Together, James and Curry amassed an astounding 82 points. Curry topped the game with 46 points, while James led the Lakers with 36 points.

Post-match, LeBron reflected on his rivalry with Curry. He acknowledged that their intense competition on the court continues to set high standards, even as they age.

He said, "When I stop playing, I'll really appreciate this. I'll sit with my grandchildren and say, 'I played against one of the best.'"

LeBron revealed that after the game, Curry asked, "How does it keep getting better?" LeBron believes, "It's a testament to our dedication and effort."

LeBron also spoke of how Curry's dynamism keeps him youthful. Despite being among the older players in the league, he found the game highly enjoyable.

LeBron's record-breaking Triple-Double fuels Lakers' victory

The Lakers secured a victory that elevated their season's standing to 24-23, albeit dragging the Warriors down to 19-24.

Even though Curry holds a stronger head-to-head record of 27-23 against James, recently it seems James and the Lakers have been outperforming Curry and the Warriors.

With his 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Golden State Warriors, James claimed the title as the most senior player in NBA history to achieve a 30-point triple-double.

This surpasses his previous record, established in 2022 according to Basketball Reference's StatHead.

James gave a stunning performance on Saturday night, maintaining his dominance despite being deeper into his professional journey.

His sustained prowess and unprecedented popularity throughout the league have earned him a position as an All-Star game starter once more.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Lakers clinched the Western Conference Semifinals four to two.

This game could potentially mount as one of the supreme contests between the two, marking the initial occasion James and Curry clashed in overtime and double overtime.

The excitement for fans is set to continue as the Lakers and Warriors are slated for three more matchups this season on February 22, March 16, and April 9.

