Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance Is Reportedly Bothering Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford; HOT TAKE

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are among the most followed celebrity couples of 2023. They remain fans' favorite topics in 2024 as well. But while fans enjoy talking about this couple, some NFL players and their WAGS are tired of their romance. Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, is tired of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance.

What Did Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Say About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift recently released her new album, and that's what the whole internet is talking about. Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, seems tired of the couple's romance. Kelly Stafford made some contrasting comments on her Morning After podcast. The NFL WAG expressed how she is tired of seeing Taylor everywhere.

"I don't know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage," Kelly Stafford said in her podcast episode. It's not surprising that people are tired of watching the coverage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance everywhere.

In fact, during the last season, when Taylor used to attend the Chiefs game, she used to come onto the screens often. As a result, NFL fans were upset and didn't hold themselves back from criticizing the billionaire singer. But as for Kelly, she appears to be one of the people who seems tired of the internet talking about them.

Talking about Kelly Stafford, she married the Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams in 2015. Matthew Stafford's prime was in 2022 when the star quarterback won the Super Bowl LVI, defending the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 at the SoFi stadium in their home.

In the 2023 season, Matthew Stafford had an outstanding passing rating of 92.5. The star quarterback threw 3965 passing yards in 15 regular-season games, 11 interceptions, and 24 touchdowns. Going into the 2024 season, Matthew Stafford is all set to help his team win the Super Bowl.