The Rock Breaks Silence on How It Felt to See Fans Turning Their Back on Him for Cody Rhodes Ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE fans are getting ready to witness one of the best and biggest WrestleManias of all time: WrestleMania 40. Multiple factors make this year’s WrestleMania XL the biggest Showcase of Immortals ever held in history.

Some of those points are the saga of Cody Rhodes. Will he finish his story of becoming the first WWE champion of his family? Will the historic reign of Roman Reigns end after almost 1300-plus days? Above all, most important is the in-ring return of The Brahma Bull, The Rock.



The Rock will lace his boots to step inside the squared circle after almost 11 years. His last major match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. And now he will make his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 Night One in a tag team match teaming up with Roman Reigns against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.



The Final Boss recently gave an interview at Will Cain Show, where, for the first time, he revealed how he felt when fans turned on him after he and Roman Reigns did a face-off on SmackDown.



The Rock revealed, “I got a little bit of influence here in the WWE; we could have kept trucking through, or the thing that bugged me, I was in Hawaii, and I realized, man, there's a segment of fans here who are just disappointed and that, it hurt my heart to think that, well, I don't wanna truck through and leave these fans disappointed.”

The Rock Revealed How he is preparing for his WrestleMania 40 match

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the biggest professional wrestling stars of all time, but he has been away from it for more than a decade. Eleven years ago, he last wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania 29, and in that match, The Rock was injured.

To avoid any injury this year, The Rock has installed an entire training camp as athletes do, set a camp ahead of their boxing and MMA matches, and The People's Champ is training hard to wash off his ring rust.

While talking on Will Cain's Show, The Final Boss revealed he works out three times a day.

He wakes up early before sunrise and does cardio on an empty stomach. After doing some workout, he eats his meal and then does cardio and weights. Then, for his last workout, he goes inside the ring, practices moves and bumps, and works on timing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Roman Reigns Taking Time Off from WWE If He Loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?