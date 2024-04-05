Is Roman Reigns Taking Time Off from WWE If He Loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Details Inside

Roman Reigns has managed to cement his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle. With his heel gimmick, The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns has transformed this era into one of the best professional wrestling eras of all time.

The Tribal Chief has been the WWE Undisputed Champion for almost 1,300 days. He has main-evented three WrestleManias in a row as champion and retained his championship each time. This year will mark his fourth WrestleMania as WWE Undisputed Champion in a row.

This year, the odds of Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Undisputed Championship are significantly lower than they were in the last three years.

Fans and experts strongly believe that at WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe will witness the end of the Tribal Chief's undisputed era, and Cody Rhodes will finally put an end to his story and begin a new chapter in WWE.

Will Roman Reigns Leave WWE After This Year's WrestleMania?

WWE fans are worried about what will be next for The Tribal Chief. Will he leave WWE after losing his WWE Undisputed Championship? A recent report by WOR has stated that Roman Reigns will take an extended break from WWE, as he has been actively carrying the company for a while.

WOR reported, "I don't think anyone believes Reigns would retire with a loss, and WWE has taught fans not to believe it, but given his schedule, it's probable he'd take some time off. Given his limited schedule, one wouldn't even expect him on a show again until the as-yet-unannounced next Saudi Arabia show and the 8/3 SummerSlam show in Cleveland."

Roman Reigns’s New Saga?

The WWE Universe is concerned that Roman Reigns will lose at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes. What will be the next chapter for The Tribal Chief? Will he continue his saga with The American Nightmare or go in a different direction?

According to rumors, The Rock is referring to himself as The Final Boss for Roman Reigns, not Cody Rhodes, as his primary goal in coming back to WWE was to claim the title of "The Head of The Table." The Final Boss is expected to betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which will ultimately cost him his championship.

Roman Reigns will then begin his rivalry with The Rock, which could finally conclude at WrestleMania 41.

