Is Vanderpump Rules Halting Production? Here's What Report Says

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait a little longer than usual for the next season of the hit Bravo show. An insider told Page Six on Tuesday that production for Season 12 was put on pause despite typically filming in the summer months.

The network felt like the cast needed a break from the cameras in the wake of Scandoval, which resulted in additional filming over the last two seasons. “Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the source told us. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

ALSO READ: Will Ariana Madix Ever Return To Vanderpump Rules? Reality Star Reveals Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 drama on hold Aater Sandoval scandal

After the revelation of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss in March 2023, the cameras swiftly resumed rolling to capture the ensuing drama, cutting short the crew's scheduled time off. The scandal dominated most of Season 11, which is currently airing and was filmed shortly after the conclusion of Season 10. Now, with Season 12 on the horizon, showrunners are hopeful that the brief hiatus will pave the way for fresh storylines and new developments.

"Producers are excited to catch up with everyone when cameras eventually go back up," the insider shared. While the exact timeline for filming to resume remains unclear, an insider disclosed to TMZ, the first outlet to report the news, that it will happen within the year. As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Vanderpump Rules, anticipation builds for the unfolding of new chapters and the continuation of the series' captivating narratives.

Advertisement

Vanderpump Rules stars mull future amid Season 12 hiatus

The hiatus will also provide several key cast members with ample time to contemplate their future on the Emmy-nominated series. Ariana Madix, who is set to start filming "Love Island USA" this summer, recently disclosed that she has been deliberating whether or not to return to the show.

Speaking at a book festival earlier this month, Madix emphasized the importance of authenticity and being true to oneself in the context of the show's success. "Our show has always thrived, it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and its most real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic for it to make sense for me," she articulated.

Madix highlighted the fundamental question she grapples with as she considers her future involvement in the series. For her, it's crucial to assess whether she can genuinely embody authenticity in her role on the show. As the hiatus allows cast members like Madix to reflect on their paths forward, it sets the stage for thoughtful deliberation and potentially significant decisions regarding their involvement in Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana Madix's relationship strains amid Vanderpump Rules drama

Amidst navigating her breakup and grappling with feelings of betrayal stemming from her relationship with Sandoval this season, Madix has found herself contending with the challenge of maintaining her friendships with several castmates.

Scheana Shay opened up to Page Six about the strain in her relationship with Madix over the past year, largely influenced by her conflicting emotions surrounding Sandoval's reentry into her life. Shay acknowledged that their dynamic has shifted significantly compared to a year ago, indicating that the tense atmosphere at the Season 11 reunion of Vanderpump Rules only exacerbated the situation.

Scheana Shay optimistic about repairing friendships amid Vanderpump Rules turmoil

Despite the recent strains in their friendship, Scheana Shay remains optimistic about the possibility of reconciliation with Ariana Madix, emphasizing the resilience of their group. Reflecting on the challenges they've faced over the past year, Shay believes that with time and space, they can overcome their differences.

Acknowledging the impact of recent events on their dynamic, Shay emphasized the need for each individual to focus on their career and family. She expressed hope for a potential Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules, where they could reunite and address any lingering issues.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await developments, they can catch the ongoing drama of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, airing every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares her review of Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies, calls the comedy-drama a 'gem'