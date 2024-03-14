The Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rivalry is often regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history, pitting two of the game's all-time great quarterbacks against each other. Their on-field enmity spanned more than a decade, from 2001 to 2015.

Brady was known for his ability to perform well under pressure and for his long, successful career with the New England Patriots. Manning, on the other hand, was admired for his strategic thinking and leadership, first with the Indianapolis Colts and later with the Denver Broncos. The two faced each other 17 times, with Brady emerging victorious in 11 of those matchups.

Peyton Manning Gives Tom Brady The Cold Shoulder On Broadcasting Advice

Recently, Tom Brady signed a lucrative $375 million contract with Fox Sports. He is set to join the broadcast team as the lead analyst, replacing Greg Olsen, and will make his debut in 2024. Brady has been diligently preparing for his new role, studying and practicing to ensure a smooth transition from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

As per Peyton Manning’s interview with The Athletic, Brady sought advice from his former rival Manning, who currently co-hosts a football show with his brother. To which, Manning told Brady that he watches games from his neighbor's garage on Mondays and may not be the best source.

"He's reached out to me for advice," Manning told The Athletic. "I said Tom, I watch football from my neighbor's garage on Monday nights. I'm not sure I'm worthy of being called for advice for what you're about to do."

Reportedly, Manning also tried to get former Patriots coach Belichick to join their broadcast team, believing fans would enjoy Belichick's expertise and humor.

Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady: Super Bowl Success

Both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning enjoyed success as NFL quarterbacks. Brady won a record-breaking 7 Super Bowl championships, 6 with the New England Patriots and 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While, Manning secured 2 Super Bowl victories, 1 with the Indianapolis Colts and 1 with the Denver Broncos. Despite their competitive rivalry, Brady and Manning maintained mutual respect for each other. Even after retiring from the NFL, they collaborated on a show called "Peyton's Places."

FYI, Tom Brady plans to start his analyst duties during the NFL preseason in August 2024.