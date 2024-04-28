Taapsee Pannu expects 'mutual respect' from paps, admits she is 'being real': 'Sorry but I can’t be Lajvanti'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her remarkable performances in several acclaimed projects over the years. Apart from her captivating on-screen presence, the actress is also known for her blunt personality.

On various occasions, her public appearances grab everyone’s attention following her face-off with the paparazzi. In a recent interview, the actress reacted to the same and defended her view, stating that she is being ‘real’ and expects ‘mutual respect’. She also confessed to coining a new term for actors overly sweet with the paps as ‘lajvanti’.

Taapsee Pannu on her dynamics with the paparazzi

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her bitter-sweet equation with the paparazzi. The actress asserted that all she expects is ‘mutual respect’. The actress stated while paps may consider her to be ‘difficult’ she is ‘just being real.’

The actress expressed her belief stating that in order to get ‘clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities’, which she is not comfortable with.

“As a pap, if you talk to me, and I’ll have a conversation, but if you press my buttons saying, “Your last film didn’t work, how does it feel?’ or ‘Itni der se khade hain, photo to de do (We’ve been waiting for so long, give us a photo atleast)’, then I’m not going to indulge you. There needs to be mutual respect," she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She further cited the example of other "lajvanti" actors and their dynamics who try to be "overtly submissive and sweet" with whatever paps are saying, and just laugh it off while "acting dumb" which is considered "sweet, cute and adorable". The actress declared, “Sorry, but I can’t be Lajvanti.”

“If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you. I feel I am allowed to have a life beyond my work as an entertainer, too,” Taapsee was quoted as saying.

On the professional front, Taapsee announced her next film Khel Khel Mein on April 27 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk among others. The film will be released on September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sahil Khan brought back to Mumbai in Mahadev betting app case; says ‘I believe in the judiciary of India’