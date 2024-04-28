Taapsee Pannu expects 'mutual respect' from paps, admits she is 'being real': 'Sorry but I can’t be Lajvanti'

During a recent conversation, Taapsee Pannu reacted to her dynamics with the paparazzi and exclaimed that she is real and expects mutual respect from them.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 28, 2024  |  03:52 PM IST |  3.3K
Taapsee Pannu
Pic Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her remarkable performances in several acclaimed projects over the years. Apart from her captivating on-screen presence, the actress is also known for her blunt personality.

On various occasions, her public appearances grab everyone’s attention following her face-off with the paparazzi. In a recent interview, the actress reacted to the same and defended her view, stating that she is being ‘real’ and expects ‘mutual respect’. She also confessed to coining a new term for actors overly sweet with the paps as ‘lajvanti’.

Taapsee Pannu on her dynamics with the paparazzi

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her bitter-sweet equation with the paparazzi. The actress asserted that all she expects is ‘mutual respect’. The actress stated while paps may consider her to be ‘difficult’ she is ‘just being real.’

The actress expressed her belief stating that in order to get ‘clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities’, which she is not comfortable with.

“As a pap, if you talk to me, and I’ll have a conversation, but if you press my buttons saying, “Your last film didn’t work, how does it feel?’ or ‘Itni der se khade hain, photo to de do (We’ve been waiting for so long, give us a photo atleast)’, then I’m not going to indulge you. There needs to be mutual respect," she said.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement


She further cited the example of other "lajvanti" actors and their dynamics who try to be "overtly submissive and sweet" with whatever paps are saying, and just laugh it off while "acting dumb" which is considered "sweet, cute and adorable". The actress declared, “Sorry, but I can’t be Lajvanti.”

“If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you. I feel I am allowed to have a life beyond my work as an entertainer, too,” Taapsee was quoted as saying.

On the professional front, Taapsee announced her next film Khel Khel Mein on April 27 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk among others. The film will be released on September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sahil Khan brought back to Mumbai in Mahadev betting app case; says ‘I believe in the judiciary of India’

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Hindustan Times
Advertisement

Latest Articles