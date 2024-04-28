Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Drops Live Cover Of Nirvana's All Apologies Ahead Of Season 5 Part 2; Deets Here

Luke Grimes is all set to start filming Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 while focusing on his rising career in country music. Recently, he surprised fans by paying tribute to one of the greatest rock bands in history, Nirvana ahead of his Stagecoach 2024 performance.

With his performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27, 2024, being highly anticipated, Luke Grimes — known for both his acting skills and musical talent — shared some news that had everyone talking. Grimes took to Instagram to announce he released a live cover of Nirvana’s classic All Apologies, which was a surprising move from someone who is rooted deeply within country music, however, it resonated well with those who follow him.

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes surprises fans with single release ahead of Stagecoach performance

Grimes’ choice to sing a song by Nirvana says a lot about where he gets inspiration musically and how willing he is to step outside what’s expected from him as an artist working primarily within the country music genre.

All Apologies was released originally in September 1993 as part of Nirvana's final studio album In Utero. Its emotionally raw and hauntingly beautiful lyrics earned them a nomination for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal at the Grammys back then in 1995. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Luke Grimes released the poster of his live cover single on his Instagram with a caption expressing music nostalgia. He wrote, "Decided to put out a live version of one of the songs we cover. This one is for all the 90’s kids like myself. Hope ya enjoy it as much as we like playing it." The song was made available to download immediately after the social media post so fans didn't have to wait.

Advertisement

Fans react to Luke Grimes' latest single and forthcoming Stagecoach performance

Luke's fans can’t help but wonder what other songs might show up on his setlist in Stagecoach alongside all those great country jams and the Nirvana song. The surprising twist ultimately showcases him as an artist who knows how to blend different sounds together cohesively leaving listeners captivated by their authenticity. In March, the actor-singer showcased his versatility with a self-titled album after dropping the EP Pain Pills Or Pews in October 2023 which gained success.

While some comments on his post relate him to being a 90s kid others wait with bated breath for Luke’s performance and speculation is rife about what songs will be included in his setlist; fans are already cheering for him in the comments.

ALSO READ: Eminem Announces 12th Studio Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace); Here's Everything We Know So Far