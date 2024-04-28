Fans compare Kalki 2898 AD with Dune; director Nag Ashwin clarifies

Kalki 2898 AD, which is one of the most awaited films of the year, has got a new release date now. The makers of the Prabhas starrer revealed on Saturday, April 27, that the film will hit the screens on June 27.

In a recent interaction with moviegoers at an event, Nag Ashwin was asked what he thinks about Kalki 2898 AD being compared to the Hollywood movie Dune. To this, the director replied, "Yeah! (Laughed) That is because you see sand. Wherever you see sand, it looks like Dune."

This is not the first time Kalki is compared with a Hollywood film. The concept, making, craft, and visualization is something that reminds us all of something as big as a Hollywood film. The makers have left no stone unturned in making Kalki 2898 AD a visual grandeur.

Expectations from the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer have been high since day one. As the release date is inching closer, the makers of the film have been sharing glimpses of the characters at regular intervals. Through the posters, director Nag Ashwin has shown the different concepts and, one thing that is seen commonly in most of them is sand.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Touted to be a science fiction film, Kalki also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, besides Pasupathy and Anna Ben in important roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Aswini Dutt under Vijayanthi Movies on a massive budget.

Speculations about Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati being a part of this project have been rife but there’s no official confirmation from the makers on this.

The glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama, which was out recently, took the internet by storm. Amitabh, in a never-before-seen avatar, has impressed the audience of all ages.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama

More about Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin made his debut as a director in 2015 with Yevade Subramanyam starring Nani and Vijay Deverakonda. He later went on to make Mahanati in 2018 and bagged the Best Director award at the 66th National Film Awards where even Mahanati won the Best Feature Film award. He even worked as an assistant to director Sekhar Kammula for Leader and Life Is Beautiful.

