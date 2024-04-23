Tom Brady Shares Insight on Conversation With Jude Bellingham After Midfielder Joined Real Madrid

The former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, attended the highly anticipated El Classico. The two La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, played out a thriller on Sunday. The men in white won 3-2 courtesy of a goal from their young central midfielder Jude Bellingham who won the Laureus World Sports Award for the Breakthrough of the Year.

Bellingham’s achievement throughout the year

The 20-year-old English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He won the 2023 Golden Boy and Ballon d'Or Kopa trophy. The Laureus Award was the latest addition to the youngster’s personal accolades.

Real Madrid have made it to the Champions League semi-finals where they’ll face Bayern Munich. Madrid extended their lead to 11 points after their win against Barcelona. Bellingham wants to complete a treble with Madrid. His dreams don’t end at club level, he also wants to win the European Championship with England.

Brady’s chat with Bellingham after his transfer

NFL legend Tom Brady appreciated Bellingham for his latest personal award. Brady said that he talked to the Madrid star after his move in the summer. The quarterback was impressed by the maturity and talent Bellingham possesses. He added that Madrid's No. 5 has a great future because of his mentality and focus.

Tennis icon, Novak Djokovic who won his fifth Laureus Award on the same night, praised the young footballer too. He acknowledged Bellingham’s patience, dedication, and professionalism and always believed that he would be a great champion. Djokovic sees a true champion in Bellingham as he waited for the right moment and pounced upon the opportunity.

In his speech at the Award night, Bellingham talked about how great it feels after the win against Manchester City. He said that he aims to win the league as soon as possible and then focus on two tough games against Bayern Munich.