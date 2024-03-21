Travis Kelce Cannot Get Enough of Taylor Swift as He Uses GF’s Song to Explain Steelers-Kenny Pickett Breakup

Travis Kelce recently utilized Taylor Swift's song "Bad Blood" to comment on Kenny Pickett's move from the Pittsburgh Steelers to their state rivals.

Travis Kelce's subtle nods to Taylor Swift

Kelce used Taylor Swift's hit song "Bad Blood" to metaphorically describe the tumultuous departure of Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This incident came after the Steelers signed nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, leading to Pickett's trade to a state rival.

Kelce humorously noted, "He just can’t leave the state of Pennsylvania. The guy f---ing just loves PA, man," highlighting Pickett's move from the Pittsburgh Steelers to their state rivals. Jason Kelce added depth to the discussion by pointing out, "I said that the quarterback is the one piece that feels like Pittsburgh is missing. So I don’t know why it didn’t work out for Kenny in Pittsburgh, but we’ve seen this before. Sometimes it's the fit, the system, whatever it is, he gets to have a fresh start now and come over to Philadelphia."

Travis Kelce further referenced Taylor Swift's hit single "Bad Blood" to describe the breakup between Pickett and the Steelers, saying, "Kenny and the Steelers — their relationship ended in a little ‘Bad Blood,' because Kenny is saying he preferred to move on."

Kenny Pickett himself addressed the situation, stating, "I just thought it was time. It just felt like it was time from the things that transpired. I wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career."

Pickett, originally picked by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh was traded despite previous public support from the team. Pickett, the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, showed promise in his initial seasons but faced challenges, including an ankle injury that sidelined him for a part of the 2023 season.

His performance stats, with a completion percentage hovering around 62% and an almost even touchdown-to-interception ratio, painted a picture of a player still finding his footing in the NFL. The Steelers concluded the 2022 season with a 9-8 record and improved slightly to 10-7 in 2023, including a playoff appearance, showcasing a team in transition yet capable of competitive play​​.

The trade details reveal the strategic considerations behind the move. The Eagles acquired Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 120), offering in return a 2024 third-round pick (No. 98) and two 2025 seventh-round picks to the Steelers. This exchange illustrates the value both teams placed on securing future talent and adjusting their rosters to meet emerging needs and strategies.

For the Eagles, securing Pickett provides an affordable backup option for Jalen Hurts, reflecting a pragmatic approach to roster management and cap space optimization. Meanwhile, the Steelers' acquisition of a higher third-round pick and additional future picks underscores their focus on rebuilding and adjusting their team dynamics for the coming seasons​​​​.

