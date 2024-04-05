Travis Kelce or Patrick Mahomes? Chiefs' Fan Caitlin Clark’s Favorite NFL Player Revealed

Caitlin Clark and headlines are quickly becoming everyone's favorite love story. Clark's magical performances throughout the season have rapidly made her a household name.

The Iowa sensation is known to be a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. An earlier version of this story about her fondness for the Kansas team appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Regarding this, NFL reporter Peter Schrager revealed how he initially met Clark.

What did Schrager have to say?

Schrager recalled the moment from 2022 when he was at the NFL Combine and, coincidentally, Iowa's Women's basketball team was staying at the same hotel. The Women's Big 10 Tournament and the Combine were scheduled around the same time.

According to Schrager, the Sports Information Director of the Iowa team introduced the two. "You know our star player Caitlin, she's a die-hard Chiefs fan, she loves Mahomes." He further mentioned that the SID put him on a text chain with Clark.

The text chain with Brett Veach

The reporter sent her best wishes and afterward added her to a text conversation with Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

Schrager remarked: "I eventually put her on a text chain with Brett Veach, the general manager of the Chiefs. We're on a text chain, the three of us, before every one of these Iowa games. Veach and I are texting Caitlin Clark, who's now the biggest sports star in the world, good luck today and she's like, THANKS GUYS!"

Caitlin Clark's admiration for Mahomes isn't one-sided. The Kansas City superstar has the same feeling for the NCAA record holder.

Both athletes are generational talents and have made names for themselves in their respective sports. Mahomes is a multiple-time Super Bowl winner; on the other hand, Clark is an NCAA record scorer for both the men's and women's divisions.