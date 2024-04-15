UFC 300 Purse And Salaries: How Much Did Max Holloway Make For His BMF Title Fight?

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway was the talk of the town this weekend in the world of mixed martial arts. Fans were left stunned by Holloway's performance against BMF Champion Justin Gaethje at the UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Holloway, a former lower-weight featherweight champion, was offered an opportunity to face UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, and he accepted the fight. Going into the bout, Holloway was the underdog, and fans and experts believed he would be an easy task for Gaethje.

However, Max Holloway demonstrated to UFC fans what a true BMF looks like after he struck down the exceptional striker himself, Justin Gaethje. Holloway was already winning the fight with more significant strikes than Gaethje.

The ending of the match will be forever etched in memory and is now cemented as one of the best match endings in UFC history. In the last 10 seconds of the fight, Holloway asked Gaethje to come to the center of the octagon and demanded a dogfight, willing to risk his easy win.

In the final 2 seconds, Max Holloway's punch connected flush on Justin Gaethje's face, knocking him out in the previous second. This knockout could be one of the wildest KOs in mixed martial arts history.

How Much Max Holloway Earned at UFC 300

According to a report by The Sportster, Max Holloway's base purse for his UFC 300 BMF championship fight was $500,000. UFC fighters receive a pay-per-view sales cut, and according to the same report, the estimated pay-per-view cut for Holloway could be $1,629,000.

Holloway even earned a massive bonus of $600k; the total money that Max Holloway took home after capturing the BMF championship at UFC 300 is estimated at around $2.729 million.

Fans are now waiting to see what's next for the "Blessed" Holloway; it seems he will once again jump to 145 and chase his lost UFC featherweight title, potentially facing the newly crowned champion Ilia Topuria this year.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

