The UFC returned to T-Mobile Arena for one of the most anticipated events in combat sports history, with Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight championship against former titleholder and No. 1 rated contender Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight belt, knocking down Jamahal Hill with a huge left hook midway through the first round. Hill slumped backwards to the canvas despite the fact that the champion did not land flush. Pereira pounced, swarming and clinching the finish, making it seem effortless.

"Poatan" is putting together one of the most impressive résumé in UFC history, and he's doing so against top-tier competition. Pereira has now won three consecutive fights in the 205-pound weight class, all against past titleholders, and has a 7-1 record inside the Octagon with three championship battles in less than three years.

How much money did Alex Pereira And Jamahal Hill earn?

According to reports by Marca, Sean Alex Pereira made $1,132,000 while fighting against Jiří Procházka. He defeated Procházka to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. According to some reports by The Sportstar, Alex Pereira has earned $2,850,000 as total purse money in which $1,200,000 was the base pay and the remaining for the estimated PPV.

On the other hand Jamahal Hill couldn’t stand against Alex Pereira as “Poatan” knocked out Hill in Round 1 to defend his championship in style. According to The Sportstar, Jamahal Hill would have earned a total purse money of $540,000, in which $500,000 was his base pay and remaining for the estimated PPV value.

Alex Pereira UFC Record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

Result: Win

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

Result: Loss

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

Result: Win

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO—Elbows)

Result: Win

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Time: Round 1, 3:14 (KO/Punches)

Result: Win

