Undertaker Makes Surprising Statement On WWE Acknowledging Sting’s Retirement At AEW Revolution

The last thing that pro-wrestling fans from all over the world ever wanted to witness was a WWE match between The Dead Man Undertaker and Legendary WCW wrestler Sting. But it didn’t happen for some reason or the other. Now, after a glorious career spanning for nearly 36 years, Sting has retired from wrestling.

On March 5, 2024, Sting etched his name in the annals of history as he big goodbye to his in-ring career at AEW’S pay-per-view event AEW Revolution. His last match was a Tag Team match with Darby Allin where he successfully retained his Tag Team Championship with him.

Surprisingly, WWE, which never mentions a wrestler from the rival company, broke its protocol and acknowledged Sting’s wrestling legacy a day before his match. On the March 4 episode of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee astonished the fans by mentioning Sting’s final match at AEW. Michael Cole mentioned Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution, sending his good wishes for Sting’s final match of his career.

And now, The Undertaker has spoken about WWE mentioning Sting’s retirement match. Speaking at the recent episode of Six Feet Under, Undertaker said that WWE acknowledging Sting’s retirement was appropriate as his legacy transcends AEW and WWE.

What did the Undertaker say?

Undertaker outrightly said that Sting is someone who deserved recognition by WWE. He said that the competition between the companies is just about politics, and it doesn’t come in the way of paying respect to a wrestler with a stature like Sting.

“There are certain individuals within the industry…we’re in competition with a different company, I understand that, but Sting’s legacy transcends AEW or any other organization. He deserved that recognition. I’m glad that, as a company, WWE acknowledged it. It’s only fitting. The whole AEW-WWE dynamic is akin to politics. You’re either red or blue, conservative or liberal. But most people are wrestling fans, and they recognize Sting as a true icon in the wrestling industry,” the Undertaker said.

The Undertaker and Sting could never get in a ring, in their career and this is what fans regret to this date. While Sting hung his boots in 2024 at the age of 65, Undertaker retired in 2020, at 55.

Sting though came to WWE, but his journey was short-lived. Even Sting wanted an agreement match with the Undertaker then. Yes, it’s true!

What did Sting say on his match with the Undertaker ?

Back in 2021 during an interview, Sting revealed that his motive behind going to WWE was not for an in-ring comeback, but only for a match against The Undertaker. He, however, said that he couldn’t come to an agreement with WWE, and the match could never take place.

"It wasn't a goal of mine to get back in the ring. The only thing I thought I might do is have a cinematic match against Undertaker when I was with WWE. We weren't able to come to an agreement,” he said.

Sting made his appearance at WWE at Survivor Series, in 2014 and had a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 31. He then appeared in an episode on Monday Night RAW in 2015, and then at Night of Champions, he faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a losing effort. After that, he never came back to WWE.



Sting’s Wrestling Career

Starting his journey with WCW in 1988, Sting stayed with the federation till 2001. He didn’t sign up with WWE, even when Vince McMahon purchased the company in 2001. From 2006-2014, Sting stayed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). From 2014-2015, he had a brief run with WWE. In 2020, he made his AEW debut and retired in 2024 at 65.