Will Drew McIntyre Leave WWE After WrestleMania 40? Check New Report on the Scottish Warrior's Contract

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE superstars on the company's current roster. Drew McIntyre has gained massive support from fans after the Royal Rumble 2024, where he turned heel and adopted a new troll-sarcastic heel character.

Drew McIntyre then managed to secure a win at the traditional men's Elimination Chamber 2024 and earned the opportunity to face WWE Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre shocked fans after he finally defeated Seth Rollins and captured the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

The jubilation surrounding Drew McIntyre's victory was short-lived when CM Punk, who was providing commentary for the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre bout, became infuriated with the Scottish Warrior's persistent taunting. Consequently, Punk initiated an assault on the recently crowned WWE Heavyweight Champion.

Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest smartly cashed in his briefcase, defeated Drew McIntyre, and crowned himself the new WWE Heavyweight Champion, ending McIntyre's 10-minute championship reign.

Drew McIntyre is currently a Monday Night Raw superstar, and WWE is preparing the Scottish Psychopath for a feud with CM Punk. Drew can be the returning feud for the Second City Saint when he comes back from a tricep injury.

Drew McIntyre Contract Update

According to some previous reports, Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is days away from expiring, and fans are curious to know if the Scottish Warrior will leave WWE or re-sign a new contract.

A recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) has cleared the picture for fans on Drew McIntyre's contract: "Those in WWE expect Drew McIntyre is re-signing with WWE, seeing it as enough of a given he's being advertised on shows post contract expiration."

"The feeling was that while he had talked of taking time off if not creatively fulfilled, that he very much is now and is seen as one of the company's top full-time wrestlers with Rhodes and Rollins. There is also the belief WWE talent is less likely now to opt for AEW."

