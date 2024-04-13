Victor Wembanyama Or Joel Embiid? Tracy McGrady Picks His Choice Of Player Who Will Win More NBA Titles

Victor Wembanyama was hyped for years even before he made his debut in the NBA and the big man from France hasn’t disappointed anyone.

In Tract McGrady's recent statement, he picked Wemby as the player who will win more championships in his career than Joel Embiid.

What did T-Mac have to say?

T-Mac explained the reason behind his statement. He mentioned the history of the San Antonio Spurs and how they build championship-winning teams around their superstar.

McGrady said, "I think he (Wemby) wins multiple. He's with a franchise that knows how to build championship rosters. I'll go with multiple. I think with the league so competitive and multiple teams having multiple superstars on their team, you're lucky to get one. So, I'm going with Joel Embiid (winning) one."

Is McGrady’s observation on point?

As T-Mac rightly pointed out, the Spurs, particularly under Gregg Popovich, are adept at building championship-caliber teams around their star players. They didn't aim for quick success when they brought in Tim Duncan and David Robinson; instead, they concentrated on making steady progress every season.

Five championships over 16 years were the product of this patient strategy, demonstrating the Spurs' persistent efforts to surround their stars with the best supporting group for long-term championship contention.

Wemby vs Embiid

Wemby is been coached by one of the best-ever coaches in the history of the NBA. Pop has kept Wemby grounded even after the rookie’s phenomenal season, in which he had set multiple records. The 7'4" giant is the league leader in blocks with 3.6 blocks. He also averages 10.6 rebounds and 21.3 points per game this season.

On the other hand, the Sixers have been a hit-and-miss team for the last few years; they have had the players but their inconsistency means that the Sixers were never serious challengers for the NBA title. Embiid has been phenomenal for them and averages double-doubles, but that’s not enough to win a title.

