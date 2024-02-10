When Will Joel Embiid Return? 76ers President Makes Bold Claim About Star Players Injury

Joe Embiid is key to the ambitions of the Philadelphia 76ers this campaign and it’s not a hidden fact. When he is on the court and when he is off the court, the results are very contrasting.

Embiid was an MVP contender this season, but his injury means that he won’t be a part of the MVP conversation anymore.

The superstar won’t be meeting the threshold of playing 65 games to be in contention according to the new NBA rules.

However, the 76ers fans have something to cheer on at last.

The President of the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey, voiced hope on Friday that Joel Embiid, the current NBA MVP, would recover from his knee injury in time for playoff games.

What did Morey say?

Morey said: "We're hopeful." The President of the 76ers mentioned it before their game against the Atlanta Hawks and three days after Embiid had surgery on his left knee.

"Feedback regarding the reasons behind his procedure has been more positive than negative. Thus, we are optimistic and assembling the team to improve last year's performance."

"It's not at full capacity. Joel, though, is playing at an MVP caliber, so maybe he can return to that. And we do have a chance this year."

Morey’s answer was clear when asked if his approach would have been different depending on Embiid’s injury news.

“It all comes down to the faith that Joel has in himself, if not for his faith, things would have been very different,” Morey said.

“We’re very hopeful. It’s not 100 percent. It’s unfortunate but nothing can be done about it.”

“There are several ways by which you can end up not winning the NBA title. Winning the title isn’t easy, the competition is very tough."

"One of the reasons we probably won't succeed this year is Joel's likely failure to return to form."

"However, being among the top teams always requires taking a chance when it comes to injuries, and that's where we are now."

Embiid's best year in the NBA

Embiid was having his best season as a player. The superstar from the Sixers was averaging 35.3 points and 11.6 rebounds in 39 games before his unfortunate injury.

The unfortunate injury happened when Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his left leg and injured the meniscus which required surgery on Tuesday.

Embiid has missed five games since then.

According to the 76ers' original report, Embiid would be "re-evaluated" in four weeks.

Before that, Embiid had missed Philadelphia's first two games due to swelling in his left knee.

Morey, however, didn’t talk about the exact procedure that Embiid went through. If he had done that, it would have given a clear picture of the extent of the injury.

However, he did talk about how he was shocked as he couldn’t get any ‘bigs’ to Philly before the end of the deadline.

The 76ers are now going to rely on Paul Reed as their starting big till Embiid makes a comeback.

