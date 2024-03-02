Indian Cricket legend Virat Kohli pulled out from the England Test series in February 2024, citing personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has respected and accepted Kohli's decision to cater to the family.

Later, the news came to light that Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby boy on February 15. The couple already share a daughter, Vamika, and are currently over the moon for a new addition to their family.

Now, England pace legend Jimmy Anderson and Virat Kohli's old rival shared his disappointment at Kohli's absence in the ongoing Test series.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Delhi-based cricket fan Mufaddal Arorara shared Jimmy Anderson's statement and creded Jio Cinemas as the reliable source. Mufaddal wrote: "Virat Kohli is someone I've found really challenging to bowl at. It's a shame he's not playing this Test series."

Despite Kohli's absence in the first two Tests, the five-match series stood at 1-1 as India won in the 3rd Test at Rajkot from February 15 to 18, 2024. India secured a win by 434 runs.

Will Virat Kohli Play in IPL 2024?

As the IPL 2024 draws near, the big question looms. Will Virat Kohli hit the field? The IPL season is scheduled from March 22 to May 26, and Virat Kohli is expected to open for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat will give IPL 2024 a miss after his Test series withdrawal.

During a Star Sports event while speaking to Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi students, Gavaskar cheekily said, "Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahi rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele.”

English Translation: "Will he play... He is not playing because, for some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well.”

Virat Kohli’s Son Was Born in London Away From Indian Prying Media

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their newborn son, Akaay, in London, UK, away from the media scrutiny. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps to guard their privacy.

Well, this move is similar to Virat and Anushka’s earlier decision regarding their daughter, Vamika. Kohli and Sharma had refrained from sharing photos or videos of Vamika as well.

However, during a January 2022 cricket match in Cape Town, South Africa, a broadcaster shared a sneak peek of Vamika, and the little girl’s photos quickly went viral.