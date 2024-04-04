WATCH: Jake Paul Drops Rapper Lil Pump With Massive Liver Punch Ahead of Boxing Match With Mike Tyson

Social media sensation and YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul manages to keep himself in the headlines. A video of him has gone viral on social media, where The Problem Child Jake Paul can be sparring with famous American rapper Lil Pump.

In a viral video, Lil Pump asked Jake Paul for a body punch, and he raised his hands to take a liver punch. In a blink, Jake Paul took a thunderous liver punch, which dropped Lil Pump on the ring mat, and he looked in a lot of pain.

Jake Paul is currently in training camp for his massive fight against former boxing champion legend Iron Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will lock horns on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The boxing match will be televised worldwide, and it will be accessible on Netflix for paid subscribers.

Mike Tyson Claims He Is Scared to Death

Mike Tyson is an absolute legend in the world of boxing. No man can deny he was, at a time, one of the most sarcastic men on the planet with the hand of god. But one thing fans can't deny is his old age.

Mike Tyson will turn 60 this year, and he is fighting a dangerous opponent in the face of Jake Paul. The Problem Child is 27 years old and in prime shape; he has managed to finish his last two opponents with a first-round knockout. Fans and experts are highly concerned about Mike Tyson's health in a boxing fight against a young, hungry boxer like Jake Paul.

Recently, Mike Tyson gave an interview on Fox News, revealing he is "sacred to death" preparing for a fight against a 9-1 YouTuber turned boxer.



Mike Tyson said, " Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it. And that's my personality. Like right now, I'm scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible."

