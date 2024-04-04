Is the Rock Leaving WWE Once Again After WrestleMania 40? Details Inside

We are now just hours away from witnessing one of the biggest WrestleMania of all time. The Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes saga made a significant contribution to making WrestleMania 40 the biggest WrestleMania.



Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’s saga got more interesting and exciting after the entry of The Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock was initially back in WWE to wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns in a dream match for the ultimate title of “Head of the Table.”

But WWE changed the plans after significant fan backlash for re-inserting Cody Rhodes back to the main event. In a shocking shift of events, The Rock turned heel on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Bloodline and his brother Roman Reigns.

The Rock is gearing up to make his in-ring return after almost a decade. He last fought John Cena in a significant wrestling match at WrestleMania 29. The Rock and Roman Reigns will team and lock horns with the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night One main event.

The Rock Is Leaving WWE Once Again?

Fans are now wondering if The Rock will leave WWE once again after his WrestleMania 40 matchup. Recently, The Rock and Brian Gewirtz gave an interview to ESPN, in which they revealed that just after the WrestleMania 40 weekend, Dwayne will start the shoot of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

Advertisement

This means The Rock will only compete on a part-time schedule after WrestleMania 40 as he will dedicate his time to his upcoming filming project.



While expressing his views on his WWE run-post WrestleMania 40, The Rock said, “I'm not off the board after WrestleMania; I'm still on the board, and I will always be a part of this. And we are in it now. This is our thing and will forever be our thing."

It doesn't seem like the end of The Final Boss's saga, as per rumors; there is a possibility that he can betray his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which could set their match for the future, maybe next WrestleMania when he made his return to WWE. He quoted I am a long gamer.

ALSO READ: How The Rock Prepared Himself for WrestleMania 40: Report