Jalen Brunson Reacts to Cody Rhodes Finishing His Story by Beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania is that one event of the year where millions from around the world tune in to watch the greatest wrestling spectacle. When we talk about WrestleMania, it’s not limited to just fans as several celebrities also follow the event.

As WrestleMania XL came to a finish, Jalen Brunson acknowledged the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes in a post on X.

What did Jalen Brunson post?

Jalen Brunson, a star player for the New York Knicks, recently the WWE champion appreciated Cody via his official X account. He kept his compliment short but straight to the point as he chose to write “Shoutout Cody (muscle emoji)”.

Cody Rhodes finished the story

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns AKA the Tribal Chief was the match of WrestleMania that lived up to its hype. The 38-year-old Cody Rhodes was looking to create history and end the long-running reign of Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he ultimately did it with the help of some of the legends of WWE as the bloodline rule backfired on Roman Reigns.

The moment the fight ended, celebrities across the world started posting congratulatory messages for the superstar. Roman Reigns looked like moving forward to another title defence with the help of his family and especially the Final Boss, The Rock. However, this wasn't meant to be.

Brunson has a chance to write his own story

The New York Knicks point guard will be hoping to write his name in the history books this season by leading the iconic franchise to an NBA title. Brunson has been in superb form this season and even though Knicks are not rated much to become the champions, Brunson’s magic gives them an outside chance.

