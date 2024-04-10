WATCH: Stephen Curry Gifts His Jersey to THIS Former Real Madrid Player After Beating Lakers

In a respectful gesture when two of the well-known sports stars from different sports rose to the hard court, Stephen Curry presented his game jersey to English football player Gareth Bale.

The Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers to a 134-120 win as they strengthened their current position in the league.

The official X(formerly Twitter) account of the Warriors posted a short video where Curry signed and handed over his jersey to Bale.

However, Curry put out a momentous gameplay for the side as he scored 23 points to help the Warriors advance over the LeBron James led Lakers. Despite playing for just 32 minutes, he added seven rebounds and eight assists. Additionally, what's even more extraordinary is his incredibly efficient shooting, going 7-for-9 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry and Gareth Bale will team up for golf tour

Stephen Curry and Gareth Bale will team up for a golf tour with Underrated Golf. Gareth Bale's love for golf, shown by having a golf simulator at the Wales team compound and a three-hole course at his property, perfectly matches Curry's goal of making golf more inclusive.

This partnership between Curry and Bale has generated a lot of excitement among fans, highlighting the growing influence of Underrated Golf. With their star power and genuine passion for golf, the European Tour is expected to be an exciting event for a diverse audience.

As Underrated Golf prepares for its first visit to London on May 29, fans can look forward to an amazing showcase of talent and enthusiasm, fulfilling the company's mission of making golf more accessible and engaging for everyone.

