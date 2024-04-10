‘Sounds Like He’s Whispering’: GG Jackson Hilariously Explains How Victor Wembanyama Trash Talks

The Memphis Grizzlies got a 102-87 loss handed over to them by the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points with seven rebounds, six assists and seven blocks to lead the way for the Spurs.

However, not known to have much trash talking on the court, Wembenyama got a hilarious revelation from the Grizzlies’ forward GG Jackson.

Recounting the time when he had a face off with Wemby, Jackson said, “When we played him in San Antonio, he blocked my shot back into my hands. I wrapped around and gave it to Deke, but when he blocked it, he's so high in the air, so when he talked trash it sounded like he was whispering.”

Additionally, not only did GG Jackson mocked how the 7 foot 4 inch tall Wembanyama trashes, but he also went hands down to his undeniable defending prowess.

"So I had to remind him that, I was like, you said I was scared. I don't want to take a leap, but he's definitely going to be one of the greatest defenders of all time when it's all said and done," Jackson added.

Also Read: When Jalen Rose Lashed Out at Skip Bayless on High School Career Dispute

How tall is Victor Wembanyama? And where does he stand among rest of the NBA players?

Victor Wembanyama, the highly anticipated 19-year-old NBA rookie and the first pick in the 2023 draft, is remarkable for his towering height. At 7 feet 4 inches tall , he stands on par with the current tallest NBA players, Boban Marjanovic included.

Wembanyama's official measurement without shoes is 7 feet 3.5 inches, but with shoes, he reportedly reaches a towering 7 feet 5 inches, all thanks to his Nike GTs.

Comparisons to basketball legends like LeBron James highlight the potential impact Victor Wembanyama could make in the NBA. His height, matching that of experienced players like Marjanovic, sets him apart as a significant figure in the league's landscape of tall athletes.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal REVEALS He Got Teammate Traded Because He Didn't Want to Pay USD 50,000 for No. 33 Jersey