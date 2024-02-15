Watch: Stephen Curry sinks ridiculous 100 feet Tunnel Shot sending NBA twitter into a frenzy

Steph Curry, the All-Star point guard for the Golden State Warriors, continues to astonish with his extraordinary feats on the basketball court.

During the pregame session before a clash with the Los Angeles Clippers on a Wednesday evening, he astoundingly pulled off a terrific, must-see shot.

Curry shot an incredibly long attempt, a full-court throw, from the Warriors' tunnel as part of his pregame warm-up. The crowd, warmed up by his antics, echoed his name as he made his way to the locker room after sinking the shot.

Despite migrating with the Warriors from Oakland’s Oracle Arena to the new Chase Center in San Francisco, Curry continued his signature pregame tunnel shot, which now morphs into a full-court throw at the new arena.

Witnessed by numerous vying fans in the tunnel, Curry made this extraordinary wild shot.

The overwhelming support from the chanting crowd possibly fueled the two-time MVP to produce a spectacle that will be a topic of conversation for days to come.

Here are some of the fan's reactions from X (previously known as Twitter).

While Curry has had many notable moments in the past, he has been relatively conspicuous in this respect in the current season.

However, his recent pregame theatrics have resurfaced and are undeniably mouth-watering.

The different perspectives offered acknowledge the immense challenge.

They highlight the remarkable distance of approximately 100 feet from where Curry made the shot, a distance even longer than the entire 94-foot length of an NBA court, appropriately called a full-court heave.

Curry's Tunnel Shot Tradition and Warriors' Recent Surge

The tradition of Curry's tunnel shot took root in the early phases of his career with the Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Here, the tunnel to the Warriors’ locker room was right behind the bench, making the shot easier for Curry and nearly a routine feat.

Whether or not Curry continues this tradition of executing near-impossible shots remains uncertain. However, his reaction to making one reveals his deep desire to succeed.

The Golden State Warriors have finally found a steady rhythm and consistency after an unruly start to the 2023-24 NBA championship.

Their performance has stabilized in the last fortnight. During this period, the Warriors have an impressive 8-3 record.

Steph Curry, who averages 28.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists with 46/42/93 splits, is now at last receiving substantial support from his team.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green appears to have resolved his on-court issues, which had previously resulted in multiple suspensions.

