Joel Embiid is known for his ability to draw fouls, and sometimes that can involve what some consider "flopping" or exaggerating contact. And, he did it AGAIN during the Philadelphia 76ers versus Miami Heat play-in tournament at Wells Fargo Cente.

Joel Embiid who scored 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists, pulled off an over-the-top free throw theatrics which prompted trolling from NBA fans.

"That’s how he gets injured so much," wrote one fan.

"Lol, what a Clown," wrote another fan.

"His knees are so cooked." read a third comment.

"He should never have returned after surgery," wrote one NBA fan bringing up Joel's surgery on his left knee in February 2024 to repair a torn lateral meniscus. This injury occurred during a game against the Golden State Warriors.

"Bro don’t wanna play no more," a fourth fan threw some shade.

One comment read, "Haha, Joel Embiid always knows how to add some extra entertainment to the game! Gotta love the drama he brings to the court!"

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat in a close game on April 17, 2024, with a score of 105-104. The win secured the 7th seed in the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid's Performance in Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

Joel Embiid stepped up when his team needed him most. He came alive in the clutch moments of the 4th quarter. The 76ers were trailing by as many as 14 points at one stage. With the score tied at 96-96 and the game hanging in the balance, Embiid delivered a dagger. He hit a crucial three-pointer to put the 76ers ahead by 3 points with just over 2 minutes remaining.

Shortly after his clutch three, the Heat tied the game again. But Embiid wasn't done. He displayed his passing ability with a perfect assist to Kelly Oubre Jr. for a go-ahead three-pointer and put the 76ers back in front by 3. The Heat couldn't respond, and the 76ers secured the win.

When will the Philadelphia 76ers Play Next?

The Philadelphia 76ers will play their next game on Saturday, April 20. This is the first game of the Eastern Conference Playoffs first round, and they will be facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). 76ers versus Knicks will be the first game of a best-of-seven series to determine who will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.