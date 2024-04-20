What Are Backstage Reactions to Jinder Mahal and Xia Li's WWE Release: DETAILS Inside

A couple of hours back, multiple WWE superstars were released for their contract, including Veer Mahan, Saurav Gurjar (Sanga), Xyon Quinn, Jinder Mahan, and Xia Li.

Fans are shocked by the release of two WWE superstars, especially Jinder Mahal and Xia Li. Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE Raw Day 1 and had a segment with The Rock, which was massively loved by WWE fans.

Then, Jinder Mahal got immense support from fans on the internet after Tony Khan, AEW President, dissed WWE for booking Jinder Mahal in a match with Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

It seems like Indian WWE superstars who were released are not happy with WWE. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga posted cryptic tweets indicating they were not satisfied with WWE.

Jinder Mahal tweeted, "I Quit. Maharaja Out."

Veer Mahan tweeted, "When it comes to the honour and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Goodbye WWE. Jai Jai Shri Ram.

Sanga tweeted, "I will die, but I will not bow down. Neither me nor my India."

WWE Backstage Reaction on Recent Release

A recent report by WOR has suggested the backstage reaction to the sudden release of the WWE superstar. As per reports, backstage, people felt sympathetic about Jinder Mahal and Xia Li. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As per the report, "On Mahal, a few talents noted that he was given literally nothing to do for years, but when he was tapped to do a promo segment with The Rock, Mahal nailed his side of the deal, and then the company never followed up. There was also a feeling that Xia suffered because of her start/stop push and introductions in the Vince McMahon era. Both were exceptionally well-liked backstage."

The report even said some people backstage are making fun of Jinder Mahal's report by saying Jinder will feud with Tony Khan in the upcoming summer.

ALSO READ: Will Drew McIntyre Leave WWE After WrestleMania 40?