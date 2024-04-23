What Happened to Jalen Suggs? Magic Star Knee Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit vs Cavaliers

Jalen Suggs had a rough night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the Orlando Magic guard was carried to the locker room with what looked like a very bad left knee injury in the first quarter of the game. Suggs has been one of the most important players for the Orlando Magic this season, and any long-term injury to him would have impacted the franchise's overall efficiency on the court.

When did the incident occur?

With 4:02 left in the quarter, Suggs was assisted off the court as he struggled to put any weight on his leg. As Suggs was taken for treatment and additional assessment, he seemed to be crying and was overcome with emotion. Suggs had a strained left knee, according to The Magic. Despite their initial doubts, he returned to the court in the third quarter, this time with a sleeve on his leg.

After coming into contact with Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell—who had been fouled during the play—the third-year guard went down. His teammates gathered quickly around him as he was seen grabbing his leg. The whole Orlando bench entered the court to see how Suggs was doing.

How did Suggs perform this season?

In 75 games this season, Suggs has averaged 12.6 points and 2.7 assists. In a 97-83 loss in Game 1, Suggs finished with 13 points (4 of 16 shooting) and four assists. He finished with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 9 points on 2 of 5 shots in the second game but couldn’t help Magic to a win as they now trail 2-0 against the Cavaliers. Suggs averages 47.1% field goal shooting during the regular season and is Orlando's third-leading scorer. In addition, he is the team's best defensive guard and 3-point shooter.

