What Happened to Seth Rollins and When Will He Return to WWE Again After WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is being hailed as one of the best WrestleMania ever in the history of WWE. However, it wasn’t a pleasant experience for Seth Rollins. He lost the Tag-Team bout with Cody Rhodes to The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1. On Night 2, he lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre. And if all of this was not enough, he got a chair shot from Roman Reigns in the main event when he came to help Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins had returned to the ring after a torn meniscus injury, and he had won the World Heavyweight Championship in a convincing fashion. However, his title reign came to an end on April 7, 2024.

It is being reported that Rollins will be taking a short break from WWE. According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Rollins would be on a short-term leave from the company. Similarly, the Fightful Select website also reported that Rollins would be taking some off.

This turned out to be true as both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were not seen in the Monday Night RAW episode on April 8.



When is Seth Rollins returning?

Dave Meltzer said that Rollins has taken off for four weeks which means that he will be back by next month. So, the fans might see Seth Rollins either by next month or before the WWE Draft pick episode.

As of now, Rollins is performing for the RAW brand, and he might get drafted to SmackDown where he might start a new storyline with Roman Reigns.

Will Seth Rollins challenge Damian Priest for a rematch?

It is highly unlikely that Seth Rollins will go after the World Heavyweight Championship now. While Drew McIntyre might be locked in a storyline with CM Punk, Rollins might also not interfere there.

For Rollins, there are very good chances of having a contest against Roman Reigns, as a chair shot on his back literally rekindled the old rivalry between the two and they might head one more pay-per-view.

For now, Rollins is gone for a few days and we might expect to see a surprising return of him here.

