What Happened to Tevin Coleman’s Daughter? Ex NFL Star’s 6-Year-Old Kid Put on Ventilator

Former NFL star Tevin Coleman and his wife Akilah are praying for the good health of their 6-year-old daughter Nazaneen. For the former NFL star and his wife, watching their 6-year-old daughter Nazaneen struggle with sickle cell disease has been a harrowing experience. Recently, Nazaneen's condition took a turn for the worse, landing her in the hospital and requiring a ventilator to aid her breathing.

Tevin Coleman’s Daughter's Harrowing Battle

Taking to her Instagram, Coleman’s wife opened up about her daughter’s battle with

Sickle cell disease, a life-threatening inherited blood disorder.

In an Instagram post, she shared an update and wrote, "Nazaneen spent some time on a BiPAP ventilator machine which essentially means she couldn't breathe on her own and needed the machine to expand her lungs and breathe for her."

Akilah added, "It's a feeling unexplainable to watching your child literally fight to breathe."

Akilah candidly described the emotional toll of the situation, recounting, "I was swinging in & out of consciousness...Tevin managed to calm my spirit while managing his own. I'm so sorry for that because it doesn't leave space for him to go through the motions."

Classmates' Well-Wishes Lift Nazaneen’s Spirits

Despite the challenges, the Colemans found solace in the support of Nazaneen's classmates, who sent well wishes during her hospitalization. "She listened to that message more times than I can count," Akilah said.

Coleman’s wife added, "Even when she couldn't speak and all she could do was cry, that audio was on repeat for two weeks in the hospital. I think it kept her spirits up and determined to fight. It serves as a reminder of the power of friendship no matter the age!"

For the unversed, Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that can cause severe pain, infections, and other life-threatening complications.

For years, the Colemans kept Nazaneen's diagnosis private, with Tevin admitting, "I just wanted to protect my daughter when I first learned she first had it...from the public, from everybody. So, that's why I didn't say anything at first."

Ultimately, the family's unwavering positivity and determination have been instrumental in Nazaneen's journey, as Tevin explained, "Every time that my daughter does have a crisis or she is in the hospital afterward, we try to uplift her and keep positive vibes."

Akilah echoed this sentiment, stating, "We have moments in life where we are often stripped of legacy, wealth and success and nothing else matters but the air in our lungs. No amount of hard work or dedication can alter this. It's humbling but inspiring when we rise back up."

Meanwhile, through their openness about Nazaneen's battle, the Colemans have shed light on the realities of living with sickle cell disease while inspiring others with their resilience and the power of a supportive family.

ALSO READ: Packers Will Kick Off 2024 Nfl Season Against Eagles Marking First Friday Game in Over 50 Years in Sao Paulo