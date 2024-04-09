Securing a comfortable 75-60 victory over Purdue, the Connecticut Huskies emerged triumphant in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game for the second consecutive year.

Under the leadership of head coach Dan Hurley, UConn's victory marked the school's sixth NCAA men's basketball title, highlighting their consistency and success on the national stage.

However, the man behind the illustrious success of the team is none other than the head coach, Dan Hurley himself. Long before Monday's National Championship victory, Hurley put out one of the most iconic quotes back in 2020 when UConn faced a loss against Villanova.

Four years ago from today, Dan Hurley said, "People better get us now, that's all. You better get us now. Because [UConn's] coming."

Additionally, the timeline of the quote was worth noting because, after that night’s loss, UConn missed three straight NCAA tournament appearances.

With an impressive streak of 12 consecutive tournament wins, the Huskies continue to dominate opponents by significant margins, showcasing their undeniable strength in every game.

Backed With Great Stats, Dan Hurley for the Win

On Monday night, Dan Hurley led his UConn Huskies to a second consecutive national title with ease, defeating Purdue convincingly. Hurley's fiery coaching style echoes when coaches were more outspoken and competitive.

Apart from being poised as the son of famed coach Bob Hurley Sr, Dan Hurley exudes confidence and skill in abundance. His impressive track record includes leading the Huskies to victory in last year's NCAA championship, boasting a perfect 1-0 record in national championship games.

Since taking over in 2018, Hurley has revitalized the program, achieving a commendable 140-58 record and earning high regard in the college basketball community.