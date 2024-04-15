In May 2023, LeBron James did something that caught everyone's attention. It happened during a tense playoff game between the Lakers and Warriors in May 2023. It was Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, a close game with the score tied at 41-41.

Curry, coming off a record-breaking performance, was subbed out. LeBron, instead of getting back on defense, escorted Curry all the way to the Warriors' bench. Throughout the walk, LeBron talked to Curry, who did not engage, shaking his head and chewing on his mouthguard.

James even lingered by the bench after Curry sat down, continuing to chat before rejoining the game. While it looked like LeBron was being super intense about guarding Curry, it turned out to be a playful tactic. After the game, Curry explained it was just LeBron joking around, reminding him he had to guard him "all the way to the bench."

Long-standing Friendly Rivalry Between LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James and Steph Curry are widely considered two of the greatest basketball players of all time. Both LeBron and Steph have been at the forefront of championship-caliber teams. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

LeBron has won four NBA championships with three different franchises (Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers), while Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to four championships.

Some key NBA games that point to their rivalry include the 2015 NBA Finals, where LeBron and the Cavaliers faced off against Curry and the Warriors. The Warriors won their first championship with Curry as the Finals MVP. In 2016, LeBron led the Cavaliers to a comeback win over the Warriors in the Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers won the series 4 games to 3, overcoming a 3-2 deficit. This marked Cleveland's first NBA championship in franchise history by ending a 52-year title drought for the city.

Will Lebron James and Stephen Curry Faceoff in 2023-2024?

LeBron James and Steph Curry didn't face off in the 2023-2024 NBA season, at least as of today, April 13, 2024. The regular season is over and the playoffs haven't begun yet.

They could potentially face off if both their teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, make it to the playoffs and end up on opposite sides of the bracket.