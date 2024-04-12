When Will Brock Lesnar Return to WWE? Post WrestleMania 40 Details Revealed

The Beast Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. He is the only WWE superstar who can dominate combat sports. The Beast Incarnate has become the UFC champion, NCAA champion, and WWE champion.

Brock Lesnar delivered some of the most iconic moments from his feud with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Triple H, breaking The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2021 with a new Viking look and character, a cowboy, and started a feud with Roman Reigns. The feud lasted a year and included their match at Crown Jewel, the WrestleMania 38 champion vs. champion match, and the Summer Slam 2022 last-man-standing match.

Brock Lesnar's last feud was against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, which ended at Summer Slam 2023 after Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in a singles match.

The Beast Incarnate was planned to return after a break at Royal Rumble 2024, and Lesnar was even scheduled for Elimination Chamber 2024, WrestleMania 40. However, WWE canceled all of Brock Lesnar's plans after his involvement was discovered in Vince McMahon's lawsuit.

A recent report by WOR gave an update on Brock Lesnar's post-WrestleMania 40. WOR mentioned, "We'd been told a few weeks ago that it was one of those deals, unlike McMahon and John Laurinaitis, who are likely never coming back, in that at some point he'd be back. We were also told at that time it wasn't going to be that soon, and it was nothing in the immediate plans."

Brock Lesnar's Net Worth

According to a report by bwealthygorilla.com, Former WWE champion and UFC champion The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Brock Lesnar is the highest-paid WWE superstar of all time. He gets $12 Million per year and even gets bonuses and merchandise cuts.

In addition to his professional career, he managed to capture the UFC Heavyweight championship, gain popularity in the world of mixed martial arts, and make a massive amount of money. He also has some other business investments that contribute to his substantial net worth.

