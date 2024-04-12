Why Did The Undertaker Replace Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40 Main Event Against The Rock? Find Out

The ending of WrestleMania XL was no less than Avengers End Games, where all the greatest superheroes made the team overpower and dethrone the villainous power against them, ruling them for ages.

The main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will always be considered one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time.

In the match's ending sequence, Jimmy Uso interfered to help Roman Reigns retain his WWE Undisputed Championship. Jey Uso came out to help Cody Rhodes and took Jimmy Uso out with a spear from the ramp.

Solo Sikoa was the next member of Bloodline, and he tried to recreate WrestleMania 39's ending by giving Cody Rhodes a Samoan Spike. To help Cody Rhodes, John Cena made his much-anticipated return and took out Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.

The Final Boss came out and faced old rival John Cena, giving John Cena a taste of old medicine, The Rock Bottom.

Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Was Not At WrestleMania 40?

In the end, every fan in the building was waiting for the glass to shatter and Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin to return—the man who feared no boss and had spent his whole career feuding against his boss.

Surprisingly, The Undertaker came out and choked and slammed The Rock, which surprised fans. The Undertaker was not even in his wrestling gear, which made it look like Taker was added to the segment at the last moment.

A recent report by WOR revealed the reason why The Undertaker replaced Stone Cold Steve Austin against The Final Boss, The Rock. after WWE dropped multiple teases ahead of WrestleMania 40, "Undertaker's gong hit, and he chokes slammed and took out Rock. Austin was the person originally earmarked for that spot, but in the end, they couldn't reach a financial agreement, and Undertaker was put in his place."

ALSO READ: Former WWE Superstar Predicts Roman Reigns Will Shock Fans on SmackDown; Here's How