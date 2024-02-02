Who Are the Oldest And Youngest Players to Ever Play in an NHL All-Star Game?

The National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game is an exhibition ice hockey tournament held during the regular season, featuring star players from the league competing against each other.

The All-Star Game is preceded by the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The proceeds from the All-Star Game benefit the players' pension fund, and the winning team earns $1,000,000 for a charity of their choice.

In a league steeped in history, the NHL All-Star Game has seen a range of players, from seasoned veterans to rising stars, take to the ice. Here are the players who have left their mark on this prestigious event at both ends of the age spectrum.

3 Youngest Players to Ever Play in an NHL All-Star Game

Jeff Skinner:

He was just 18 years 8 months and 14 days old when he first graced the All-Star stage in 2011.

Currently, he plays as a left winger for the Buffalo Sabres.

He spent eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, serving as an alternate captain from 2016 to 2018.

Selected seventh overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes, Skinner became the youngest player in the NHL during the 2010–11 season.

He holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to participate in the NHL All-Star Game and any All-Star game across the four major North American sports leagues.

Advertisement

In his debut season, Skinner clinched the Calder Memorial Trophy for the best rookie, marking the first time a Hurricanes player achieved this honor.

As of April 14, 2023, Skinner holds the NHL record for the most games played without making a playoff appearance, with 932 games, surpassing Ron Hainsey's previous record of 907 games.

Patrick Kane:

Patrick Kane was 20 years and 67 days old when he appeared on the All-Star stage in 2009.

He is a right winger for the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL and was initially drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks as the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Kane played for the Blackhawks until February 2023, when he was traded to the New York Rangers. Kane has notably represented the United States at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

During his time with the Blackhawks, Kane achieved significant success, winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015. In 2013, he received the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

Kane's outstanding performance continued in the 2015–16 NHL season, where he won the Hart Memorial Trophy for Most Valuable Player and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion. Notably, he led the NHL with 106 points, becoming the first American-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy.

In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Kane was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017. On January 19, 2020, he achieved the milestone of becoming the youngest U.S. player to reach 1,000 career regular-season points.

Jonathan Toews:

Jonathan Toews made his NHL All-Star game debut at the age of 20 years and 271 days.

Jonathan Toews, known as "Captain Serious," is currently an unrestricted free agent in the National Hockey League (NHL). He recently played for the Chicago Blackhawks, serving as their captain from 2008 to 2023.

Toews, selected third overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks, made an immediate impact by being nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year in the 2007–08 season.

He became the team captain the following season, becoming the second-youngest captain in NHL history at that time, after Sidney Crosby.

Advertisement

Toews achieved significant success with the Blackhawks, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010 and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the playoffs.

He also joined the Triple Gold Club, surpassing Peter Forsberg as the youngest player to do so after winning the Cup. Toews secured two more Stanley Cup victories with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

Internationally, Toews has represented Canada, winning gold medals at various events, including the 2005 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships, the 2007 World Championships, and the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

Note: NHL rookie sensation Connor Bedard, at just 18 years and 202 days old, was poised to become the youngest player ever to participate in an All-Star Game.

Drafted as the Chicago Blackhawks' second first-overall selection in team history, Bedard signed a three-year entry-level contract on his 18th birthday, making his NHL debut on October 10.

Selected to represent the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Bedard faced a setback when he suffered a broken jaw from a check by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Consequently, he was placed on injured reserve for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery, rendering him unable to attend the All-Star Game.

On the flip side of the age spectrum, the record for the oldest players to grace the All-Star stage also exists.

ALSO READ: What is the Frozen Frenzy in NHL and when will it take place?

3 Oldest Players to Ever Play in an NHL All-Star Game

Gordie Howe:

In 1980, at the age of 51 years 10 months and 5 days, Gordie Howe proved that age is just a number when it comes to the mastery of the game.

Gordie Howe’s career spanned 26 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1946 to 1980, with the majority spent as a Detroit Red Wing. Additionally, he played six seasons in the World Hockey Association (WHA).

Howe's on-ice achievements were remarkable, with 801 goals, 1,049 assists, and a total of 1,850 points at his retirement, all standing as NHL records until Wayne Gretzky surpassed them. He was a 23-time NHL All-Star, tying the record for seasons played with Chris Chelios, and held the all-time NHL games played record until 2021.

Advertisement

Howe won the Art Ross Trophy six times and the Stanley Cup four times with the Red Wings.

His career saw four retirements, with notable comebacks, and he played in five different decades, a unique feat. In 2017, he was named one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players."

He was honored with the NHL Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008

Mark Messier:

Mark Messier at the age of 43 in 2004, showed his leadership on the All-Star stage.

Messier had a stellar 25-year career (1979-2004) with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks.

He was the last WHA player in pro hockey from the 1970s and later served as a special assistant to the Rangers.

Recognized as one of the greatest players, Messier achieved six Stanley Cup wins, captaining two teams to victory.

His leadership during the Rangers' 1994 triumph earned him the nickname "The Messiah." Messier, known as "The Moose" for his strength, received numerous awards, was a 16-time NHL All-Star, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 2017, he was named one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players" and honored as an Officer of the Order of Canada for his contributions to hockey and leadership in encouraging youth participation.

ALSO READ: NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024: When and Where to Watch, Full List of Participants, Prize Money and More

Doug Harvey:

At 44 years old in 1969, Doug Harvey brought his seasoned expertise to the NHL All-Star Game.

Harvey had a prolific NHL career from 1947 to 1964 and then from 1966 to 1969.

Primarily known for his time with the Montreal Canadiens, he also played for the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues, as well as in the minor leagues.

Harvey, born in Montreal, initially faced criticism for his playing style but evolved into one of the NHL's top defenders.

He captained the Canadiens in 1960 but was eventually traded to the Rangers in 1961 due to personal conflicts with the management.

After two years with the Rangers, Doug Harvey played briefly for Detroit before joining the Blues in 1968.

He retired in 1969, capping a career that included six Stanley Cup wins with the Canadiens. Harvey, a seven-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1973 and named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

Advertisement

Despite personal struggles, including alcohol problems, he reconciled with the Canadiens before his death, and his “2” sweater was retired by the team.

ALSO READ: Who Are the Captains Leading Charge in NHL All-Star Game 2024?