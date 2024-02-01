Who Are the Captains Leading Charge in NHL All-Star Game 2024?
Fans are eagerly gearing up for the ultimate ice extravaganza at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 3 in Toronto. Ahead of the game, find out who the captains are leading the charge this time.
Get ready to witness the ultimate ice extravaganza at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 3 at the iconic Scotiabank Arena, home turf of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto, a city soaked in hockey history, proudly hosts its ninth NHL All-Star Game, making it the first Canadian city since 2012 to snag this icy honor.
Scotiabank Arena, with a déjà vu from 2000, is ready to welcome the puck frenzy.
Breaking the ice, quite literally, the four-team, three-on-three showdown is getting a makeover by teaming up with the legendary "fantasy draft" format from 2011 to 2015.
Captains of the four teams are selected from a mix of fan votes and the NHL Hockey Operations Department.
Plus, Captains get to choose their dream teams, just like picking players for a fantasy league.
The selection of NHL players is scheduled for February 1, 2024.
NHL All-Star Game 2024 Captain Draft
Team Matthews
- Captain: Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Assistant Captain: Morgan Rielly (Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Celebrity Captain: Justin Bieber
Team McDavid
- Captain: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
- Assistant Captain: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)
- Celebrity Captain: Will Arnett
Team MacKinnon
- Captain: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
- Assistant Captain: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)
- Celebrity Captain: Tate McRae
Team Hughes
- Co-Captains: Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)
- Assistant Captain: Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks)
- Celebrity Captain: Michael Bublé (with Jack Hughes sidelined due to injury)
NHL All-Star Skills 2024 Lineup Highlights
Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater
- Participants: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Mathew Barzal
- Previous Champion: McDavid (2017, 2018, 2019)
Tim Hortons NHL One-Timers
- Notable Names: Elias Pettersson, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, J.T. Miller, Auston Matthews, Mathew Barzal, David Pastrnak
Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge
- Featuring: Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander, Cale Makar, Mathew Barzal, J.T. Miller, Nikita Kucherov, Quinn Hughes, Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl
Rogers NHL Hardest Shot
- Showcasing Power: Auston Matthews, Cale Makar, David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson
Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling
- Skillful Moves: Quinn Hughes, Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, Nikita Kucherov, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak, Mathew Barzal, William Nylander
Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting
- Precision Shooters: Nikita Kucherov, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews
Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One
- Top Eight Point-Earners: Jeremy Swayman, Alexandar Georgiev, Jake Oettinger, Sergei Bobrovsky, Cam Talbot, Igor Shesterkin, Thatcher Demko, Connor Hellebuyck
- Prize: Goalie with the most saves earns $100,000 USD.
Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course
- The top six players with the highest total points from events 1-7 secure a spot in the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. What makes the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course even more exhilarating is that the points awarded in this final event are doubled.
ALSO READ: What is the Frozen Frenzy in NHL and when will it take place?
NHL All-Star Game 2024: Time & Date
All-Star Draft:
Date: Thursday, Feb. 1
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN2 and ESPN+
All-Star Skills Competition:
Date: Friday, Feb. 2
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+
All-Star Game:
Date: Saturday, Feb. 3
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ABC and ESPN+
ALSO READ: What is the NHL All-Star format for 2024 and how is it different from earlier?