Who Are the Captains Leading Charge in NHL All-Star Game 2024?

Get ready to witness the ultimate ice extravaganza at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 3 at the iconic Scotiabank Arena, home turf of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto, a city soaked in hockey history, proudly hosts its ninth NHL All-Star Game, making it the first Canadian city since 2012 to snag this icy honor.

Scotiabank Arena, with a déjà vu from 2000, is ready to welcome the puck frenzy.

Breaking the ice, quite literally, the four-team, three-on-three showdown is getting a makeover by teaming up with the legendary "fantasy draft" format from 2011 to 2015.

Captains of the four teams are selected from a mix of fan votes and the NHL Hockey Operations Department.

Plus, Captains get to choose their dream teams, just like picking players for a fantasy league.

The selection of NHL players is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

NHL All-Star Game 2024 Captain Draft

Team Matthews

Captain: Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Assistant Captain: Morgan Rielly (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Celebrity Captain: Justin Bieber

Team McDavid

Captain: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Assistant Captain: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Celebrity Captain: Will Arnett

Team MacKinnon

Advertisement

Captain: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Assistant Captain: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Celebrity Captain: Tate McRae

Team Hughes

Co-Captains: Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

Assistant Captain: Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks)

Celebrity Captain: Michael Bublé (with Jack Hughes sidelined due to injury)

NHL All-Star Skills 2024 Lineup Highlights

Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

Participants: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Mathew Barzal

Previous Champion: McDavid (2017, 2018, 2019)

Tim Hortons NHL One-Timers

Notable Names: Elias Pettersson, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, J.T. Miller, Auston Matthews, Mathew Barzal, David Pastrnak

Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge

Featuring: Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander, Cale Makar, Mathew Barzal, J.T. Miller, Nikita Kucherov, Quinn Hughes, Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl

Rogers NHL Hardest Shot

Showcasing Power: Auston Matthews, Cale Makar, David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson

Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling

Skillful Moves: Quinn Hughes, Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, Nikita Kucherov, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak, Mathew Barzal, William Nylander

Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

Precision Shooters: Nikita Kucherov, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews

Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One

Top Eight Point-Earners: Jeremy Swayman, Alexandar Georgiev, Jake Oettinger, Sergei Bobrovsky, Cam Talbot, Igor Shesterkin, Thatcher Demko, Connor Hellebuyck

Prize: Goalie with the most saves earns $100,000 USD.

Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

The top six players with the highest total points from events 1-7 secure a spot in the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. What makes the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course even more exhilarating is that the points awarded in this final event are doubled.

ALSO READ: What is the Frozen Frenzy in NHL and when will it take place?

NHL All-Star Game 2024: Time & Date

All-Star Draft:

Advertisement

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN2 and ESPN+

All-Star Skills Competition:

Date: Friday, Feb. 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+

All-Star Game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ABC and ESPN+

ALSO READ: What is the NHL All-Star format for 2024 and how is it different from earlier?