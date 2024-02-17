Who Claimed MVP in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2024

The NBA All-Star weekend festivities begin with the annual All-Star Celebrity Game. Some of the top artists, athletes, movie stars, and a former NBA champion will take part in the event where celebrities can show off their hoops skills, all while having some fun and hijinks in between.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons claimed the MVP award of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as he led Team Shannon Sharpe to victory.

ESPN credited Parsons with 37 points on 17-for-31 shooting and said he had 16 rebounds and four steals in the win.

He went 17-of-31 from the floor and was physically dominant in the paint on both ends of the floor.

While he wasn’t facing down NBA competition, Parsons’ standout showing wasn’t limited to wide-open layups.

The NFL star found multiple rim-rattling slams, deep 3s, and high-flying finishes on the path to victory.

Both Stroud and Parsons have established themselves as two of the NFL’s best young players.

Parsons has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 3 seasons while Stroud took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023-24.

Stephen A. Smith Injured in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Practice

In the NBA All-Star Game, Stephen A. Smith was enlisted on the injury roster, shifting our discussion towards an ironic twist.

Known for his critiques of the Dallas Cowboys and often labeling them as "an accident waiting to," Smith found himself in an unfortunate situation instigated by one of the team's prime players.

His co-host on "First Take," Molly Qerim, shed light on the fact that Smith was hospitalized consequent to an encounter with the Cowboys' noteworthy athlete, Micah Parsons, also participating in the Celebrity Game.

Qerim narrated the episode, "Only yesterday, Stephen's obligations led him to arrive early in Naptown. There, during a practice session, he commenced a playful game with none other than Micah Parsons, his teammate.

Micah played a little rough and the next thing we knew, Stephen was sent to the hospital for X-rays."

Despite his injury, Smith maintained his professional commitment and appeared on First Take, sporting an ankle brace. He unfolded his side of the story, “On the basketball court, Micah Parsons acted like he was attempting to tackle quarterbacks.

In the process of shooting baskets against one another, I slipped on sweat on the court and ended up hurting myself."

Smith initially considered the fall trivial, it wasn't until the following Thursday when he felt an intense burning sensation in his ankle. The discomfort prompted him to seek medical attention at the hospital.

However, with a stroke of luck, Smith will still have the opportunity to fulfill his role as a coach in the game against his co-host, the three-time Super Bowl champion, and the esteemed member of the NFL Hall of Fame, Shannon Sharpe.

