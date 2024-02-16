Frustrated Warriors Fan Starts GoFundMe To Buy Out Klay Thompson’s Contract After Lackluster Performance in Clippers Loss

Klay Thompson displayed a lackluster performance in the game against the LA Clippers on February 15, 2024.

For 30 minutes on the court, he only managed to accumulate 12 points and had a below-par shooting performance, sinking just 4 out of 14 field goal attempts and missing 8 out of 9 three-point shots.

While he showcased sturdy defense, his shooting prowess remained absent for most of the game.

Even though he managed to find some rhythm during the end phase of the third and the start of the fourth quarters, it only seemed to prompt him to opt for doubtful shots.

The going remained tough until the last minute of the battle. Thompson, who had been off-court in the latter part of the game, reentered post-timeout to boost the Dubs' shooting, as they trailed by six points.

A key three-pointer by Brandin Podziemski transformed it into a one-possession encounter with 39 seconds to spare.

The Warriors were ideally set to aim for a missed shot and regain possession. Instead, Thompson committed a crucial mental slip-up which resulted in a foul against Russell Westbrook on the subsequent inbounds play.

Following this subpar display, Warriors fans expressed their frustration with Thompson's performance. Fans even initiated a GoFundMe campaign on Twitter to purchase his contract.

"We didn't want a foul," head coach Steve Kerr said after the loss. "We're down three with 38 seconds, so it's an obvious defense and just play it out and get a rebound, and then it's a one-possession game.”

Klay Thompson's Spectacular Bench Performance Propels Warriors to Victory

In a surprise move since his first season in 2012, Thompson did not start but came in from the bench in the Warriors' triumphant 140-137 win against the Utah Jazz.

Although many may have seen this as a demotion possibly leading to a lackluster performance, Thompson reacted contrarily, displaying extreme focus and energy.

He impressively racked up a season's best of 35 points in just his opening 18 minutes, out of which he scored 7 out of 13 3-point shots.

The strategy proved so effective that the Warriors' coach, Steve Kerr, stated post-match intentions of temporarily keeping Thompson as a non-starter.

"Although this isn't fixed", he explains, "I prefer the present lineup. Thompson coming off the bench enhances our firepower. We'll try this out for a bit and decide on the future course".

The 34-year-old Thompson revealed in a halftime TV interview that resting his legs for the second game in consecutive days influenced the decision to come off the bench.

This arrangement, however, seems to suit the Warriors, prompting considerations for Thompson's permanent role as the sixth man.

Thompson's performance this season is less than sterling, there's no better way to put this. Before Thursday night's match, he was averaging a score of 17 points but only managing a shooting rate of 41% in the field range, and 37% for the 3-point range, which is considerably his career-low so far.

When Thompson is playing, the overall team statistics bear negative implications.

The Warriors have been defeated by 7.8 points on average per every 100 possessions with Thompson playing, accompanied by a worse defensive rating during his time of play. Overall, Thompson entered Thursday night with a minus-55 for the season.

