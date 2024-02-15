How to Watch NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2024: Start Time, Rosters, TV and Live Streaming

The NBA stages an annual exhibition basketball game known as the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

This event, typically held during the NBA All-Star Weekend, showcases a vibrant mix of both retired NBA players, WNBA stars, actors, musicians, and athletes from various other sports.

On Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. ET, the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will commence at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This game will give spectators a diverse ensemble of celebrities drawn from the music, sports, and film industries.

The teams will boast big personalities like Jennifer Hudson, Metta World Peace, Micah Parsons, and C.J. Stroud, amongst others. ESPN and the ESPN App will be the event's exclusive broadcasters.

The broadcast team will feature Cassidy Hubbarth as the host, Ryan Ruocco as the play-by-play commentator, and Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt providing analysis.

Pat McAfee will also make a special guest appearance.

In addition, the game will showcase innovative twists, such as an all-new LED court, and beloved fan challenges like the Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline and the Ruffles® Flamin’ Hot Challenge.

When is the NBA celebrity all-star game?

On Friday, February 16, 2024, the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. The game, showcasing a diverse range of celebrities from music, sports, and films, among others, will air live on ESPN.

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: ESPN

What time does the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game start?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, February 16, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Where is the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game being played?

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will host the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, showcasing a diverse lineup of celebrities from music, sports, film, and beyond.

The game is a highlight of the NBA All-Star 2024 weekend, which offers a range of additional activities and games.

What TV channel is the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on?

ESPN and the ESPN App will broadcast the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, February 16, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

There will also be a Spanish broadcast taking place on ESPN Deportes from 7 p.m. ET. The game, featuring 25 famous personalities like NFL and WNBA players, artists, actors, and content creators, will occur at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will steer opposing teams as coaches.

How to watch NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 without cable?

You can enjoy the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 even without a cable and harness the power of internet-based cable alternatives such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

These platforms offer free trials for new users. TNT will broadcast the game, giving you the option to tune in via their app or website by logging in with a cable TV account.

There's also the possibility to utilize live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV, which include TNT in their channels.

ESPN is the network that will air the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and you can stream it live on Sling and other similar services.

If you're based in the US, the TNT channel is accessible through your existing cable subscription, or you can use the TNT app or NBA League Pass app to watch.

How to watch NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 for free?

You can actively engage in watching the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game for free. First, sign up for a free trial with DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. These internet-based alternative cable services include TNT and other sports channels in their lineup.

Alternatively, simply log into your cable TV account on TNTDrama.com or the TNT mobile app to catch the game.

The game schedule is set for Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Live streaming options are also available on Sling (half off for the first month) and other live TV services. Be sure to note the venue for the game, Indianapolis, Indiana's Lucas Oil Stadium.

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters

The NBA revealed the participants for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, scheduled to take place on Feb. 16 in Indianapolis.

Leading the rosters are Micah Parsons, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, and sensational rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud from the Houston Texans.

Coaches

Coaches Coaches Shannon Sharpe Stephen A. Smith 50 Cent Lil Wayne ------- A'ja Wilson

Celebrities

Shannon Sharpe Stephen A. Smith Anuel AA Adam Blackstone Kai Cenat Natasha Cloud Conor Daly Jennifer Hudson Walker Hayes Tristan Jass Quincy Isaiah AJ McLean Jewell Loyd Kwame Onwuachi Micah Parsons Metta World Peace Lilly Singh Jack Ryan SiR C.J. Stroud Dylan Wang Gianmarco Tamberi

