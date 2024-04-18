Who Was NFL Prospect AJ Simpson? Albany Pass Rusher With Dreams of Being Drafted for 2024 Season Dies at 25

The world of football is in shock with the passing of 25-year-old AJ Simon. The 2023 football season for Albany was one to remember. They marked their first-ever CAA championship victory and impressive run to the FCS semifinals.

AJ Simpson was the key player of the team, who portrayed his excellence on the field and helped them with the win. In 15 games, he showcased his talents, including 55 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

NFL Aspirations Cut Short

Simon was aspiring to make it to the NFL while he was at UAlbany’s Pro Day in late March. He remained steadfast in his abilities despite the uncertainties surrounding the draft. Right, a week before the draft, the world lost him.

This grieving news has been shared by the University of Albany. They posted on X by saying, “The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning... He will be profoundly missed.”

In Memory of AJ Simpson

Whether it is Taylor O’Connor, who is Albany’s director of digital content and communication, or his friends, who shared their belongingness towards his family. Many are still in disbelief that he is not going to be part of the field anymore. However, the information about the reason for his death is still unclear.

Simpson’s contribution to the sport was his prowess in sacking his opponents, which also earned him recognition. So he became one of the top performers on the team. His name would have been shining in the upcoming NFL draft, and amidst the sorrow, the support of his fans and followers is flooding social media.

The passing of AJ Simpson is a reminder of unpredictable fate. His determination towards the game will always be remembered. As the sports world laments over the loss of the rising star, may his soul rest in peace.

