IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy Shares Latest Wedding PICS With Wife Jenna Purdy; Don't Miss His Heartwarming Message

Brock Purdy married his high school girlfriend Jenna Brandt in March this year. While Jenna didn't keep the fans waiting to share her wedding pictures, it was just recently that the 49ers star quarterback shared some unseen wedding photos. In addition to the wedding pictures, Brock Purdy shared a heartwarming message.

Brock Purdy And Jenna Purdy's Latest Wedding Pictures

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt tied the knot on March 9, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. While Jenna shared wedding pictures just a few days after the wedding, Purdy recently came forward, sharing his side of the story. The 49ers star quarterback didn't just share wedding pictures but also a heartwarming message.

"Jenna Joleen Purdy. My wife. No matter the circumstances in our life, Jesus will always be our firm foundation. I love you JP. Ecclesiastes 4:12," Brock Purdy wrote in the caption as he shared never-seen-before wedding photos on his Instagram profile.

Talking about their wedding outfits, the former volleyball star walked down the aisle in a strapless wedding gown. Brock Purdy, on the other hand, wore a black tux. The two waited for the NFL season to get over so that the 49ers star quarterback had enough time for his wedding.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Is Former Bills' Star Vontae Davis’ Cause of Death? Ex-NFL Cornerback Dies Aged 35 At Grandmother's House