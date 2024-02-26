Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and SKIMS co-founder, Kim Kardashian have been pals since 2010. The roots of their high-profile friendship go back to the time when Kim was working on the reality show "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" in 2011. Larsa often made guest appearances on the show, and that's when the girlies grew close.

Larsa Pippen Played Matchmaker Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Dismmising Kris Humphries

In 2010, Larsa Pippen tried to steer Kim Kardashian away from former NBA player Kris Humphries because Larsa was hoping to set Kim up with Kanye West instead.

On the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020, Larsa Pippen recalled how Kim had reached out to her and her then-husband, Scottie Pippen. Kim wanted them to set her up with Kris Humphries. However, Scottie was not on board with the idea and denied doing it. But Kim didn't back down. In May 2011, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries got engaged.

In the same podcast, Larsa also revealed that during Kim's engagement to Kris Humphries, Kanye West approached her at a game and expressed his desire to get romantically involved with Kim.

Next, Larsa took the task of being the cupid and let Kim know about Kanye's interest in her while she was still engaged to Kris. As per Larsa, she convinced Kim not to marry him and insisted that she should be with Kanye instead.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries got married in August 2011. However, the socialite filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage on October 31, 2011, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Kim and Kris finalized their divorce in 2013. Interestingly, the official separation happened just weeks before Kim Kardashian gave birth to her and Kanye West's first daughter, North.

Talk about drama!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014. The pair had three more children together (2015), Chicago (2018) and Psalm (2019).

Over the next decade, Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian grew closer. From attending Paper Magazine's Break the Internet release party to vacationing together, the ladies were doing it all.



Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's Controversial Breakup: What Went Wrong?

In July 2020, the rumors started swirling over a possible fallout between the ex-BFFs. The speculation proved to be right when Kim Kardashian was notably absent from Larsa Pippen's 46th birthday party on July 8. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the Kardashian clan unfollowing Pippen on Instagram.

In November 2020, Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa also addressed the fracture in their friendship. She suggested that Kim's then-husband, Kanye West played a role. Larsa mentioned Kanye was uncomfortable with their bond and advised Kardashian to maintain some distance.

Advertisement

In February 2022, Larsa Pippen also shared with her Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) co-stars that she was "stuck in the middle" of Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship. As per Pippen, she mentioned being privy to too much information.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022. On the other hand, Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen also got divorced on December 15, 2021.