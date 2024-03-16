Will Bray Wyatt be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2024? Big Update on Late Superstar's HOF Status

Late WWE superstar, Bray Wyatt’s name was expected to be included in the WWE Hall of Fame 2024. However, the company has not announced his name so far, and as per reports, the last name left to be announced is that of The Rock’s grandmother, Lia Maivia.

That being said, the latest report is that Bray Wyatt’s name won’t be announced this year. According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Bray Wyatt shall not be included in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

“It was confirmed to us yesterday that with the exception of Lia Maivia, all members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class have been announced. Regarding rumors of Bray Wyatt, obviously, he was on the list at one point but it’s not planned, or at least wasn’t as of yesterday. “The impression I was given is that he will be put in soon,” Meltzer said on his latest podcast.

So, Bray Wyatt should not be included in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Why did WWE make this decision?

The company might have pushed Wyatt’s induction into the Hall of Fame primarily because Paul Heyman was announced as the first and leading name in the Hall of Fame for this year. Adding Wyatt’s name alongside Heyman would have surely overshadowed the late wrestler’s name, and the company didn’t want that to happen. Therefore, Wyatt’s name was pushed for next year.

Wyatt’s legacy in WWE

The 36-year-old wrestler, and son of WWE Legend Mike Rotunda was a huge name in industry. Wyatt started with WWE in 2010, and made his entry to the main roster, as part of the Wyatt family in 2013.

He was a one-time WWE Champion, and a two-time WWE Universal Champion. Further, his Fiend character was a massive hit with the fans. However, he was released from the company in 2021 but returned at the 2022 Extreme Rules with a new character that claimed to be his real-life personality. Wyatt defeated LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but after that took a medical leave because of a COVID-19 infection which had exacerbated his pre-existing heart condition.

On August 24, 2024, he died of a heart attack leaving his fans in utter shock.

