When Arshad Warsi revealed Circuit was originally named Khujli in Sanjay Dutt-led Munna Bhai MBBS; here's why he requested change

Arshad Warsi, whose debut in Tere Mere Sapne marked his entry into Bollywood, shot to stardom with his iconic portrayal of Circuit in the 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., alongside Sanjay Dutt, gaining immense popularity. Despite the enduring significance of his character, the actor once revealed that Circuit wasn't the original name intended for the character. Additionally, he revealed that he improvised many scenes in the film.

Arshad Warsi's Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS was initially named Khujlee

During an interview with Prabhu Chawla, Arshad Warsi disclosed that the original name planned for the character Circuit was Khujli. He explained, "His clothes and his antics were very different. Naam sunte he aapko lagta hai yeh sirf khujata rahega. Usse zyada kya he karega? (Upon hearing the name, you might think it’ll just scratch you. But what more will it do?) So, the whole package gets ruined." Consequently, the actor strongly urged director Rajkumar Hirani to change the character's name.

In an interview with Mashable India, the actor revealed that he improvised many scenes in the film. He shared, "In first Munna Bhai I would say, a lot was improvised. Thanks to Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), he allowed me to improvise. He allowed me to use the knife. Then I suggested that the character only wear black attire. Even the gold attire had a backstory. It wasn't just for looks. There was a thought process behind it, like 'You can rob a bank, show me how you rob me'. Uski saari kamaayi jo hai wo uske upar hai. Jo paise kamata hai, uski ring banti hai, chain banti hai."

The actor also shared insights into how he originated phrases like 'Aye chilli chicken,' 'chal na chhichore,' 'khajoor,' 'aye dispensary kya natak hai be,' 'baal ki dukaan,' and more. He mentioned picking up some slang from his friends and keenly observing his surroundings. Hirani, impressed by his wit, praised his exceptional sense of humor.

Arshad Warsi's work front

Arshad Warsi's recent appearance on the big screen was in Bachchhan Paandey, where he starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. His role in the second installment of Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side received considerable acclaim. Currently, he is serving as a judge on the judging panel of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

Upcoming, he will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

