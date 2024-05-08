Preity Zinta didn't let Abbas-Mustan speak during her 15-min talk session; director duo REVEALS why she was perfect for Soldier
Preity Zinta, famed for her role opposite Bobby Deol in Soldier, left directors Abbas-Mustan speechless during their initial meeting by speaking continuously for 15 minutes, without giving them a chance to contribute!
Preity Zinta, cherished for her roles in iconic films such as Dil Se, Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste, Veer Zaara, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, remains a beloved figure on social media. Her recent pictures in traditional salwar kameez attire from the IPL have stirred widespread admiration.
She continues to captivate fans with her vivacious and outgoing personality off-screen. Abbas and Mustan, who directed her in Soldier, fondly remember their first meeting with the actress, where they were impressed by her lively spirit.
Preity Zinta's 'badbad' landed her role in Soldier opposite Bobby Deol
Abbas Mustan cast Preity Zinta in their film Soldier opposite Bobby Deol. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Abbas revealed that producer Ramesh Taurani arranged a meeting with Preity, who was initially supposed to work on a film directed by Shekhar Kapoor. However, the shoot for that film hadn't commenced yet.
Mustan recalled their meeting with Preity at Taurani’s office, mentioning, "Us zamaane mein auditions hote nahin the (Back in the day, there were no auditions)." He described how she sat in front of them, spoke continuously for 15 minutes, and didn't let them utter a single word. "In those 15 minutes, usne itni badbad ki and humko ek word bokne hi nahi diya usne", he said. Despite this, they instantly liked her and felt she was perfect for the role, noting her chirpy and natural demeanor.
The duo further revealed that Taurani signed her for a three-film deal, which included Soldier, Kya Kehna, and another project.